Eloise Bridgerton’s (Claudia Jessie) love story on Netflix’s Bridgerton may be coming up soon, but it could go in a very different direction than her storyline in the original novels by Julia Quinn. Who will Eloise eventually marry? Let’s look at the possibilities.

Recommended Videos

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Bridgerton novels and Netflix series.

In the Bridgerton novel series on which the Netflix series is based, Eloise ends up with a surprising match: Phillip Crane.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because in the Netflix series, Phillip Crane is the husband of Marina, the Featherington cousin who’s impregnated by a soldier in season 1. After Marina comes to the ton and briefly tries to trick Colin Bridgerton into marrying her, she learns that her sweetheart, George Crane, has died in battle. However, his brother Phillip offers to marry Marina and bring his brother’s child up as his own. Marina later gives birth to twins, Oliver and Amanda.

However, in the books, Marina has a tragic end. After marrying Philip, she suffers from depression, and eventually dies by suicide. After that, Philip marries Eloise.

But could Netflix change things up a little?

In Netflix’s Bridgerton, the inquisitive and decidedly unromantic Eloise spends the first two seasons on a quest to figure out the identity of the scandal sheet author Lady Whistledown. Eventually, Eloise meets Theo Sharpe, the apprentice at the shop where Whistledown has her scandal sheets printed. Eloise and Theo immediately hit it off, enjoying an intellectual connection—and, considering what show this is, perhaps something more.

So is the Netflix series setting Eloise up to marry Theo? Or will the show follow the books and have her eventually become Phillip’s second wife? Although Bridgerton season 3 will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, the show is already setting up future romantic story arcs for other characters. Eloise may inch closer to her eventual fate in season 3, for better or for worse.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more