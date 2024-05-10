Eloise Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton.'
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

Here’s Hoping Eloise Bridgerton’s Story Doesn’t Follow the Books

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 10, 2024 06:32 pm

Eloise Bridgerton’s (Claudia Jessie) love story on Netflix’s Bridgerton may be coming up soon, but it could go in a very different direction than her storyline in the original novels by Julia Quinn. Who will Eloise eventually marry? Let’s look at the possibilities.

Recommended Videos

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Bridgerton novels and Netflix series.

In the Bridgerton novel series on which the Netflix series is based, Eloise ends up with a surprising match: Phillip Crane.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because in the Netflix series, Phillip Crane is the husband of Marina, the Featherington cousin who’s impregnated by a soldier in season 1. After Marina comes to the ton and briefly tries to trick Colin Bridgerton into marrying her, she learns that her sweetheart, George Crane, has died in battle. However, his brother Phillip offers to marry Marina and bring his brother’s child up as his own. Marina later gives birth to twins, Oliver and Amanda.

However, in the books, Marina has a tragic end. After marrying Philip, she suffers from depression, and eventually dies by suicide. After that, Philip marries Eloise.

But could Netflix change things up a little?

In Netflix’s Bridgerton, the inquisitive and decidedly unromantic Eloise spends the first two seasons on a quest to figure out the identity of the scandal sheet author Lady Whistledown. Eventually, Eloise meets Theo Sharpe, the apprentice at the shop where Whistledown has her scandal sheets printed. Eloise and Theo immediately hit it off, enjoying an intellectual connection—and, considering what show this is, perhaps something more.

So is the Netflix series setting Eloise up to marry Theo? Or will the show follow the books and have her eventually become Phillip’s second wife? Although Bridgerton season 3 will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, the show is already setting up future romantic story arcs for other characters. Eloise may inch closer to her eventual fate in season 3, for better or for worse.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Get Ready for More Stoner Comedy as ‘Ted’ Season 2 Is Officially on the Way
Seth MacFarlane as Ted in the Ted prequel series
Category: TV
TV
Get Ready for More Stoner Comedy as ‘Ted’ Season 2 Is Officially on the Way
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7 Is Speeding Toward a Dramatic End
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7 Is Speeding Toward a Dramatic End
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 10, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’ Seriously Needs To Rethink This Unsettling New Cast Member
Kyle Gordy (Kyle Crane) on VICE (VICE)
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’ Seriously Needs To Rethink This Unsettling New Cast Member
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 10, 2024
Read Article So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Anthony Bridgerton, Season 2
Category: TV
TV
So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 10, 2024
Read Article Last Year’s Best New Animated Series Is Coming to Netflix
Levi and Azi relax against Azi's motorbike with a vast sky before them in Scavengers Reign.
Category: TV
TV
Last Year’s Best New Animated Series Is Coming to Netflix
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Get Ready for More Stoner Comedy as ‘Ted’ Season 2 Is Officially on the Way
Seth MacFarlane as Ted in the Ted prequel series
Category: TV
TV
Get Ready for More Stoner Comedy as ‘Ted’ Season 2 Is Officially on the Way
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7 Is Speeding Toward a Dramatic End
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7 Is Speeding Toward a Dramatic End
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 10, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’ Seriously Needs To Rethink This Unsettling New Cast Member
Kyle Gordy (Kyle Crane) on VICE (VICE)
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’ Seriously Needs To Rethink This Unsettling New Cast Member
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 10, 2024
Read Article So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Anthony Bridgerton, Season 2
Category: TV
TV
So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 10, 2024
Read Article Last Year’s Best New Animated Series Is Coming to Netflix
Levi and Azi relax against Azi's motorbike with a vast sky before them in Scavengers Reign.
Category: TV
TV
Last Year’s Best New Animated Series Is Coming to Netflix
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 10, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>