As Wicked releases in theatres, it is a big week for Glee fans (like yours truly) who grew up singing along to Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) and Kurt Hummel’s (Chris Colfer) face-off on the Broadway musical’s song, ‘Defying Gravity.’ But some of us are practically screaming over the realisation that Rachel really is a child of the Wicked universe. Because, do you even realise who her parents are?

In Glee, Rachel’s biological mother, Shelby Corcoran, is played by none other than Idina Menzel, who played Elphaba Thropp in the Wicked musical on Broadway! However, on the show, Rachel is being raised by two gay dads after her biological mother gave her up for adoption as a baby. One of those dads is played Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard of Oz in the new Wicked.

So wait, are you saying Rachel Berry’s mother is the Wicked Witch of the West and her adoptive father is the Wizard of Oz? The universe surely has a funny sense of humour! No wonder fans are flipping out after someone spotted this connection and made a video about it on TikTok, spawning tweets on X!

just saw a tiktok that said rachel berry’s mom is elphaba and her dad is the wizard…. oh my god pic.twitter.com/0kbeoy2bTH — say :)(: (@kgleeb) November 15, 2024

is someone going to tell rachel berry that her dad is the wizard of oz and her birth mother is the wicked witch of the west… — ari-chan (@arichan06261993) November 14, 2024

rachel berry being birthed by the wicked witch of the west and the wizard of oz makes so much sense actually pic.twitter.com/psqZg4ueCN — estel imane (@REGINAVGEORGE) November 15, 2024

Outside of Berry’s weirdly personal connection to Wicked, Glee has ties to the show and character in several other wild ways. Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, played former glee club member April Rhodes on the show. Also, Lindsay Pearce, who guest starred in Glee season 3 after winning the reality show The Glee Project, also went on to play Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway in 2020.

But here’s an interesting conundrum I’ll leave you with. If both Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth played other characters in Glee, then who was playing Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked on Broadway? Because we know that Rachel and Kurt visited New York and broke into the Wicked theater in one of the episodes and there’s even a BTS picture of the two posing before and recreating the Wicked poster! Somebody page Rachel, because we need answers!

