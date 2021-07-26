Things We Saw Today: New The Exorcist Trilogy Bought for Outrageous $400 Million

NBC’s Peacock and Universal Pictures have come together to purchase a new trilogy in the world of The Exorcist, and boy is the price tag something to make your eyes pop out of your head. According to The New York Times, it’s a “$400 million-plus megadeal.” You know, chump change, really.

The Exorcist trilogy will see Oscar-winning Ms. Burstyn returning to the franchise, and Leslie Odom Jr., best known for Hamilton and One Night in Miami, is set to join. The New York Times reports that he will play the father of a possessed child that is desperate for help. David Gordon Green will come on as director and screenwriter. Joining Green is Jason Blum as a producer and Blumhouse film executive Couper Samuelson as an executive producer.

This deal speaks of streaming services scrambling to expand their offerings and compete in a movie market that is shifting into uncharted territory. For example, you have Netflix releasing a new movie each week, and the ones they do release have big stars, not to mention they spent $465 million to make two sequels to Knives Out. We’re all still trying to get our heads around that.

Then, there’s Disney+, using its platform to release some movies in theaters or allowing moviegoers to watch movies from the comfort of their own homes without risking their lives and others’ due to COVID-19 and its variants. Even Amazon Prime is going for big releases in form of movies like Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War and Kate Beckinsale’s Jolt.

This is basically NBC’s Peacock and Universal Pictures trying to catch up and not be left behind. And for those of us who loved the OG The Exorcist, it’s going to mean another streaming service that’s going to hurt our pockets but excite us because we’ve been lacking severely when it comes to the horror department.

Let’s check out what else we saw out on the internet today!

Have a great start to your week!

(image: Warner Bros.)

