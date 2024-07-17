Is There an ‘Inside Out 2’ DVD Release Date?

Yes, people do still use DVDs, even in the golden age of streaming, so we have to ask: When will Inside Out 2 come to DVD and Blu-ray? The animated film has been the biggest hit of the year and for some, owning a copy is a must, we now just need to know when that will be possible.

The sequel to the already incredibly successful Inside Out has been the blockbuster of the year, landing at the top of the box office as the first film of 2024 to reach the $1 billion mark. Audiences returned to the inside of Riley’s head where Joy and the others felt like they had a handle on things until puberty kicked in that is. With the changes in her body came new emotions for Riley to feel, the most controlling of which is Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. Joy and the others now have to navigate these changes in Riley’s head, and learn to adapt to these new emotions or risk being bottled up… literally.

Inside Out 2 is currently still in theatres at the time of writing. As it’s a Disney/Pixar animation it will land on Disney+ first, prioritizing VOD over DVD in order to get people heading to the streaming site or even subscribing if they aren’t already. There has been no announcement as to the release dates for either of these options though, with the film expected to land on Disney+ towards the back end of September and then on DVD a little after that.

Some have anticipated that, given its June release date, Inside Out 2 will land on Disney+ around September 15 based on past Pixar theatrical releases.

