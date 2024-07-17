And Somehow the Russo Brothers Are Back for More

Everything good some day will come back—at least where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is concerned because apparently Joe Russo and his brother Anthony Russo are gearing up for their glorious return. That is if what reports are saying is true.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Russo brothers are in talks to come back for the next two Avengers movies. They started their Marvel career by directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier and went on to be big names in the franchise. While Avengers: Endgame was to be their swan song, this news could change what many think about the future of the MCU.

THR’s sources said that the Russo brothers are in early talks to direct both films. Another name thrown in to direct them was Shawn Levy, who is currently on his press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. While what we know about the plans for both Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 is limited, it is kind of exciting to see what the franchise has planned going forward. And if it is big enough to get the Russo brothers to come back, it has to be something epic, right?

Honestly? I’m kind of into it.

I am an unapologetic fan of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so I trust that the Russo brothers will know what to do with this new duo of films. And as someone who loves Captain America: Civil War most of all, I think that they can really bring the MCU back together when we need it most.

Despite my own feelings on the MCU as it currently stands (I have been having fun with everything that has come out recently), there has been a decline in the positivity of fans about the MCU as a whole. Maybe bringing the Russo brothers back will help restore the faith that Marvel fans might have lost recently.

Until we know more, at least this kind of confirms that Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 are for sure happening?

