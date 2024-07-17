The Saw movies always make us question whether or not it’s even worth living after witnessing the various torture methods Jigsaw has in store. If you don’t bleed out before the timer ends, then you’ll probably carry trauma for a lifetime after becoming one of Jigsaw’s latest experiments.

After being terrorized himself, Jigsaw is assumed to return for Saw 11. The movie was announced to make its debut on September 26, 2025. It’s a long wait, but John is out for blood. He promised to bring more creative traps and razor-sharp execution methods. As an average Saw fan, I can’t wait to see guts spill in the next movie.

Jigsaw’s Cryptic Message

a message from me to you. pic.twitter.com/h3gSTSOzy5 — SAW (@Saw) April 9, 2024

For those who stayed after the credits, you’ve already seen Henry’s demise. But several other characters from the last movie are still alive. Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith), along with John Kramer (Tobin Bell), are assumed to return.

Cecilia (Synnøve Macody Lund) was left alone in a chamber after killing Parker for survival. Since she didn’t die on screen, it’s possible that she’ll be returning in the next movie. She deserves the full wrath of John just as much as Henry did. This is all still speculation. For now, Saw hasn’t released a trailer or a plot for Saw 11 just yet.

