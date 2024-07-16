‘Longlegs’ Is Crushing the Box Office but When Will It Hit Streaming?

Oz Perkins’ latest feature film, Longlegs, has been the talk of the town lately, drawing worldwide acclaim for its setting, performances, and story.

Distributed by popular indie production and distribution company Neon, the film was released on July 12, 2024. The movie has done some incredible business so far, delivering the best original horror opening year-to-date. The indie horror flick made $22.6 million over the weekend, upstaging Apple Films’ ambitious $100 million film Fly Me to the Moon. Since its release, it has only been second to the Universal franchise flick Despicable Me 4, which was a guaranteed success.

A major portion of credit for the film’s commercial success has also gone to Neon’s marketing campaign, which saw them lean into guerilla marketing tactics. The movie had stirred up social media hype months before its release, especially among niche cinephile circles and fans of the horror genre, which has been enjoying a renewed golden era in the last few years.

A critical part of the distributor’s marketing efforts was keeping Nicholas Cage’s look from the film a secret, which has now been now described as extremely scary and creepy by those who have watched Longlegs. The movie’s marketing campaign has drawn comparisons to The Blair Witch Project‘s advertising, which played a critical role in making the 1999 flick a cult classic.

While the film is currently running across the United States and globally, there is major anticipation among fans of the horror and thriller genre as to when the movie will be made available for streaming. As things stand, the movie doesn’t yet have a streaming release date, and there is a high probability of the Maika Monroe vehicle pushing off its digital release to capitalize on word-of-mouth box office sales.

However, it is confirmed that whenever the time comes, Longlegs will get a digital release exclusively on Hulu, which holds the rights to stream Neon films following their licensing deal in April 2017.

