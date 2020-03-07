Donald Trump Continues to Make the Coronavirus Outbreak All About Himself

As the world struggles to combat the spread of COVID-19, President Donald Trump is working to keep the public educated and safe, by making testing kits readily available and affordable. JUST KIDDING! Can you even imagine? He’s making everything so much worse!

Between appointing Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus containment efforts, gutting the CDC budget and just straight up lying about the facts, Trump has put the American public in danger.

But Trump has never let a national disaster stop him from congratulating himself effusively. At least 17 people in the U.S. have already died, and it is currently estimated that the number of infected is around 200. But Trump took the time to crow about his supposed intellect during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta this week.

“People are really surprised I understand this stuff,” Trump gloated during a press conference. “Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.” Yes, the same man who asked doctors why the flu vaccine won’t prevent coronavirus is now an authority on COVID-19.

Now I need a doctor because I just rolled my eyes so hard I detached my retinas. Trump also disagreed with a WHO report were scientists wrote that the death rate of the virus was 3.4%. Trump later told Sean Hannity, “I think the 3.4% is really a false number … Now, and this is just my hunch, and — but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this.”

What a relief, the president has a hunch! What a balm during this time of international panic. JFC, this guy is going to get everyone killed. During the press briefing at the CDC, Trump waxed on about the “perfect” coronavirus test kits, comparing them to his “perfect” phone call with the Ukraine that got him “perfectly” impeached in the House.

"The [coronavirus] tests are all perfect. Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good." — is Trump referring to the transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president here? pic.twitter.com/FU5XxPTu7Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

Trump also took time to brag about the TV ratings for his town hall on Fox News and call Washington Governor Jay Inslee a snake. But perhaps the grossest moment was his refusal to allow passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark, not for public safety, but for appearances. “I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship,” he exclaimed.

"I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship" — Trump explains that he doesn't want to let people off the Grand Princess cruise ship because he doesn't want the number of coronavirus cases in the country to go up pic.twitter.com/ELhZDjiZW9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

Trump continued, “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault, … And it wasn’t the fault of the people on the ship either, OK? It wasn’t their fault either, and they’re mostly Americans. So, I can live either way with it. I’d rather have them stay on, personally.”

Let’s perfectly clear, Trump’s strategy for dealing with coronavirus is to MINIMIZE testing so he can LIE about the number of people infected. This is a DISASTROUS policy since mass screening is precisely what’s needed to slow the progress of COVID-19 It’s a ticking time bomb. pic.twitter.com/2evnME8A6q — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 7, 2020

What a grossly craven and deeply irresponsible response to a global health crisis. But it is signature Trump: obsessed with appearances and convinced he is nailing it, despite all evidence to the contrary. At this point I honestly don’t care who the Democratic nominee is. A bag of wet garbage is preferable at this point to Donald Trump.

