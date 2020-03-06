Donald Trump’s Promise to Run the Country Like a Business Is a Coronavirus Nightmare

Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic so far is a disaster. If you don’t think it’s a disaster that might be because he is actively trying to suppress information that could let us see the full extent of the virus’ spread. Instead, he’s celebrating the low number of reported cases and related deaths in the United States, even though it’s pretty obvious that our numbers are only relatively low compared to other countries because of our inadequate resources and high cost of testing.

Now. LOOK AT THIS. Test for #coronavirus in Italy:

20.000 Positive:

1.700 Cost per test:

50$

(mandatory, paid by National Health) Test for #coronavirus made in USA:

500 Positive:

28 Cost per test:

1400$!

(NOT mandatory by National Health) Guess where more cases are found — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 2, 2020

But instead of working to address our needs, Trump is calling it a win.

This is deadly serious: Talking about corona-virus this morning, Trump said, “We closed it down. We stopped it.” There were 15 confirmed cases in the US a week ago. There are 233 today. There will be *5,000* in a week TRUMP’S INCOMPETENCE KILLS.pic.twitter.com/my1hPapbfo — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 6, 2020

Every media outlet in America needs to be screaming from the rooftops that the government is actively trying to suppress news that will keep people alive for political gain https://t.co/OtRcDWNWS3 — Charles Finch (@CharlesFinch) March 6, 2020

Trump is also super happy that he’s able to use the virus to get those closed borders he’s been after since before he even took office.

Trump tries to find a silver lining to the coronavirus during Fox News town hall: “I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the US — and I like that.” pic.twitter.com/lbERhrSq6t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

Here’s what he told Fox News about the coronavirus’ effect on the economy:

Well, look, we were set to hit 30,000 on the Dow. This is a number that nobody even came close to. And already we have the number. And even though it’s down 10 or 11 percent, it’s still the highest it’s ever been, by far. It certainly might have an impact. At the same time, I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S.–and I like that. People are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S., and I like that. I’ve been after that for a long time.

Even setting aside the fact that the Dow Jones is not the same thing as the economy and that lots of other presidents have seen similar stock market records during their time in office (the stock market is pretty much always rising so touting the number itself is misleading, but Obama’s presidency gave us far more records broken than Trump), the idea that closed borders will help our economy isn’t just nationalistic, it’s factually questionable.

To start, if Americans are having to cancel international vacations last minute, they’re likely having to eat some costs and probably aren’t looking to spend an equal amount on a substitute domestic vacation.

This morning I heard a woman in an airport yelling, “What about our $7,000 hotel reservation tonight, are you going to reimburse that too?” and I have to think the answer is no. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2020

Also, did Trump forget that tourism isn’t a one-way operation? The U.S. saw nearly 80 million inbound international tourists last year. That’s money we’re losing with those closed borders.

Maybe we shouldn’t be talking about the coronavirus first and foremost through the lens of the economy. Like maybe we shouldn’t listen to people like National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow here when they try to give us public health information and advice:

Kudlow: Buy on the dip, on COVID-19 “this is contained”, “relatively contained.” pic.twitter.com/iF4Nheem4i — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 6, 2020

inappropriate for *any* White House official to give Americans market-timing advice. but also especially bizarre for Kudlow to do so. How exactly does “government should tell you when to buy and sell stocks” fit into laissez-faire economics https://t.co/ZT5YhBiwcx — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 6, 2020

Speaking of Kudlow, remember how Donald Trump said that most people would be fine still going to work while they were sick, even if they had the coronavirus and didn’t know it, and then how he got so mad when people reported on him saying that? “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work,” he tweeted. Well, Kudlow is out here just saying that same thing proud and out loud.

“I don’t want to downplay anything. Worry about the effect on human beings, for heaven’s sake. But I’m just saying, let’s not overreact. In many ways, America should stay at work,” he told CNBC on Friday.

“For most people, if you’re healthy, you should go to work. Go about your business. That’s our advice,” Kudlow said.

Please, do not listen to Larry Kudlow. If you have to choose between your own health and safety and your employer’s profit margin and you have any control over the matter, please choose yourself.

