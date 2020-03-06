comScore

Donald Trump’s Promise to Run the Country Like a Business Is a Coronavirus Nightmare

By Vivian KaneMar 6th, 2020, 3:13 pm
Donald Trump answers questions after signing a bipartisan $8 billion funding bill at the White House

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic so far is a disaster. If you don’t think it’s a disaster that might be because he is actively trying to suppress information that could let us see the full extent of the virus’ spread. Instead, he’s celebrating the low number of reported cases and related deaths in the United States, even though it’s pretty obvious that our numbers are only relatively low compared to other countries because of our inadequate resources and high cost of testing.

But instead of working to address our needs, Trump is calling it a win.

Trump is also super happy that he’s able to use the virus to get those closed borders he’s been after since before he even took office.

Here’s what he told Fox News about the coronavirus’ effect on the economy:

Well, look, we were set to hit 30,000 on the Dow. This is a number that nobody even came close to. And already we have the number. And even though it’s down 10 or 11 percent, it’s still the highest it’s ever been, by far. It certainly might have an impact. At the same time, I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S.–and I like that. People are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S., and I like that. I’ve been after that for a long time.

Even setting aside the fact that the Dow Jones is not the same thing as the economy and that lots of other presidents have seen similar stock market records during their time in office (the stock market is pretty much always rising so touting the number itself is misleading, but Obama’s presidency gave us far more records broken than Trump), the idea that closed borders will help our economy isn’t just nationalistic, it’s factually questionable.

To start, if Americans are having to cancel international vacations last minute, they’re likely having to eat some costs and probably aren’t looking to spend an equal amount on a substitute domestic vacation.

Also, did Trump forget that tourism isn’t a one-way operation? The U.S. saw nearly 80 million inbound international tourists last year. That’s money we’re losing with those closed borders.

Maybe we shouldn’t be talking about the coronavirus first and foremost through the lens of the economy. Like maybe we shouldn’t listen to people like National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow here when they try to give us public health information and advice:

Speaking of Kudlow, remember how Donald Trump said that most people would be fine still going to work while they were sick, even if they had the coronavirus and didn’t know it, and then how he got so mad when people reported on him saying that? “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work,” he tweeted. Well, Kudlow is out here just saying that same thing proud and out loud.

“I don’t want to downplay anything. Worry about the effect on human beings, for heaven’s sake. But I’m just saying, let’s not overreact. In many ways, America should stay at work,” he told CNBC on Friday.

“For most people, if you’re healthy, you should go to work. Go about your business. That’s our advice,” Kudlow said.

Please, do not listen to Larry Kudlow. If you have to choose between your own health and safety and your employer’s profit margin and you have any control over the matter, please choose yourself.

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.