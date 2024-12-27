‘Dexter: Original Sin’ gave me a perfect ‘American Psycho’ reference

As a fan of American Psycho, I have a lot of opinions on who can and cannot like the property. Mainly I think that straight white men who love Patrick Bateman are terrifying. But Dexter: Original Sin gave me a perfect nod to the book.

The premiere episode of the Dexter spin off series features a moment when Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) has to smile for his graduation picture. He looks miserable at first and the photographer tells him to be happy and so what does he think of? American Psycho. Given the time period of the show, it was Dexter thinking of the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Personally, I think that if a man loves the novel, that’s a major red flag. Original Sin having a literal serial killer thinking about it to make him happy? That just delights me. Honestly though, Dexter Morgan can like American Psycho. He’s a good serial killer, he’s targeting bad guys! Can’t say the same for some of these real life guys who are obsessed with Patrick Bateman.

Is it weird that I feel less freaked out that DEXTER MORGAN likes Patrick Bateman than a real man? Or is that just me protecting myself and knowing that I’d have no reason to fear Dexter? Whatever the reason, it delighted me that this happened in the pilot. And to be fair, you have to be WELL aware of what the cover of American Psycho looks like to even catch this on a first watch. And I am…overly obsessed with this story.

I am sure that straight men are probably furious that this is my take on American Psycho but I am right. Sorry! The idea that any man would look at Patrick Bateman and love him terrifies me. There are things they can like.

A story that doesn’t belong to the straight men

American Psycho as a property is a satire. But it also makes a commentary on a number of things. You have a look into wealth and what it can afford white, male presenting individuals. It is also a look into mental health and the stigma against reaching out for help. You can unpack how Patrick Bateman exists in the world as a cisgender straight white male and how that benefits his murderous tendencies.

Frankly, I don’t think that a straight white man can enjoy Patrick Bateman without recognizing all those things about him. I don’t! I love this story because you can use it as an analysis tool and I do think of all the “fictional” serial killers out there, he is one of the more terrifying. And Dexter Morgan loving him really is perfect to me.

So the next time a guy tells you he loves Patrick Bateman, you can now ask him his opinions on Dexter Morgan. Or maybe just run away, whatever seems like a better move in that situation. Because if Dexter Morgan loves American Psycho, maybe that can be enough for some of these guys to take a beat and wonder why they too love Patrick Bateman.

