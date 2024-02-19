‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc Explained

Every great anime needs a training arc, and Demon Slayer isn’t an exception to this rule. Although Tanjiro and his friends have been training to get stronger to defeat demons in their path, the Hashira Training Arc won’t just focus on Tanjiro.

Recommended Videos

The rest of the Demon Slayer Corps and the other Hashira are training themselves under tough conditions in order to awaken their own Demon Slayer Marks. The only way to defeat the Upper Moons of Muzan is to get stronger, but regular training isn’t going to be enough.

Demon Slayer Marks are awakened once Demon Slayers are placed under harsh conditions that break them past their limits. This enhances the current strengths of that demon slayer, but only for a short period of time. Tanjiro and Muichiro both unlocked their marks, which helped them defeat several demons during the Swordsmith Village Arc.

For Muichiro, memories of his brother’s death helped awaken his mark. Prior to this, Tanjiro had already awakened his mark briefly against Gyutaro in an intense battle during the Entertainment District Arc. Both Muichiro and Tanjiro were subjected to immense suffering, but the power boost gave them the ability to kill some powerful demons and save their own lives.

The Hashira Training Arc is aimed at getting everybody in the Demon Slayer Corps stronger. Even retired Demon Slayers like Tengen are coming back just to help out with training. The attack on the Swordsmith Village by several high-profile demons resulted in a lot of swordsmith deaths. Nezuko’s immunity from the Sun is both a gift and a risk. Her newly awakened ability might present a cure for demons, but it also comes at the cost of being hunted down by Muzan himself.

The Hashira will be pushing everybody past their limits, including former Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen. Although there’s a lot of action to be had, fans will get to know more about Giyuu Tomioka’s rise to become the Water Hashira. This arc will also feature an unexpected team-up with Shinobu and another unlikely character to create a potent drug against Muzan Kibutsuji.

(featured images: Ufotable)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]