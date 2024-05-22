Ciel is determined to have another “Sapphire Miracle” in Black Butler Season 4, even if it means playing a little underhandedly. Intelligence is all the Blue House has going for it, and it would be a waste not to use that in their favor as episode 7 approaches.

As dark as Black Butler’s story is, we get hints and pieces of Ciel’s family throughout the seasons. They’ve long passed, but there’s no doubt that his parents were once illustrious people. Ciel’s father, Vincent, was once a prefect of the Blue House. During his time, Vincent was able to bring a once-in-a-blue-Moon victory to the Blue House during the sporting event. This achievement would later be dubbed the “Sapphire Miracle.”

Ciel may not be a normal student at Weston College, but seeing him win would be poetic. His win might also earn him favor with his prefect. We’re all about to see the results of Blue House’s match in Black Butler season 4 episode 7, on May 25, 2024.

I was expecting Ciel to employ really messy strategies, but I didn’t think that would be taken literally. Who would’ve thought Ciel would lace pies with laxatives to make Red House players poop themselves on the field? That’s just gross and unethical. But I can’t argue that it doesn’t work.

Maybe Vincent’s cricket genius was also thanks to his cunning nature. Whatever the case is, it seems that it’s been passed to Ciel, who’s fighting with all his wits to make the Blue House win.

