Ciel Becomes a Butler in ‘Black Butler’ Season 4 Episode 4

Black Butler’s fourth season, The Public School Arc, brought back a familiar face. Prince Soma came to Ciel’s aid in the last episode, just like in the manga.

this scene had me throwing up ong#blackbutler pic.twitter.com/jlcQzH8rIG — charco (@CharcoMcgee) April 29, 2024

We’ll be able to watch Ciel get closer to the Prefect Four in the third episode of Black Butler season 4, coming on May 4, 2024. If you’re as fond of this anime’s English dub as I am, we’ll have to wait for Crunchyroll to dub the rest of the episodes in due time.

If you watched the third episode closely, you’ll notice that we’ve been given a big hint pertaining to Ciel’s investigation. Edgar Redmond, the Prefect of the Red House, said that Cole betrayed him too. That must mean there was another person prior to Cole who broke Edgar’s trust. Is this person the son of Duke Clemens, the missing student?

It would explain why Derrick, who was once in the Red House, was transferred to the Violet House. Even Cole wouldn’t be transferred after his misdeeds, so what exactly has Derrick done to be relocated? While this is all speculation, just remember that in Black Butler, coincidences are few and far between. But don’t overthink it, and just look forward to Ciel becoming a butler for his senior in the next episode.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

