Ciel avoiding Prince Soma in Black Butler Season 4
Ciel Becomes a Butler in 'Black Butler' Season 4 Episode 4

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 1, 2024 11:11 am

Black Butler’s fourth season, The Public School Arc, brought back a familiar face. Prince Soma came to Ciel’s aid in the last episode, just like in the manga.

We’ll be able to watch Ciel get closer to the Prefect Four in the third episode of Black Butler season 4, coming on May 4, 2024. If you’re as fond of this anime’s English dub as I am, we’ll have to wait for Crunchyroll to dub the rest of the episodes in due time.

If you watched the third episode closely, you’ll notice that we’ve been given a big hint pertaining to Ciel’s investigation. Edgar Redmond, the Prefect of the Red House, said that Cole betrayed him too. That must mean there was another person prior to Cole who broke Edgar’s trust. Is this person the son of Duke Clemens, the missing student?

It would explain why Derrick, who was once in the Red House, was transferred to the Violet House. Even Cole wouldn’t be transferred after his misdeeds, so what exactly has Derrick done to be relocated? While this is all speculation, just remember that in Black Butler, coincidences are few and far between. But don’t overthink it, and just look forward to Ciel becoming a butler for his senior in the next episode.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.