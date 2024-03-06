I Waited 10 Years for ‘Black Butler’ Season 4, and It’s Almost Here!

Ten years later, Black Butler is coming back with its fourth season. Black Butler’s anime diverged from the manga. All seemed to be said and done for our angsty Ciel and his charming demon butler, Sebastian.

But it looks like my wait wasn’t for nothing. Based on the events of the manga by Yana Toboso, the Black Butler Public School Arc takes place at Weston College after the events that happened on the Campania cruise ship. You’ll want to revisit that before diving into the coming season because it provides context for the mystery Ciel and Sebastian are about to solve.

We don’t need to wait too long for Black Butler Public School Arc, because it’s going to air on April 13, 2024, at Tokyo MX. Popular streaming services are yet to confirm if they will simulcast the release of the episodes.

The original Japanese voice cast of Black Butler will be making a return. Daisuke Ono will take on the role of Sebastian Michaelis, everybody’s favorite demonic butler. Maaya Sakamoto will return as Ciel Phantomhive, the scorned protagonist of the series.

The Prefect Four (P4) and their voice actors have also been confirmed in the teaser trailer. Junya Enoki will be joining the cast as Lawrence, the Head of the Blue House. Toshiki Watanabe will be voicing Edgar, the Head of the Red House. Shunsuke Takeuchi will be taking on the role of Herman, the Head of the Green House. Tatsumaru Tachibana will be the voice of Gregory, Head of the Purple House.

The English voice actors of the series are yet to be announced, but there’s a high chance of the old cast returning. Because nobody else will be able to say they’re “one hell of a butler” better than J. Michael Tatum. Regardless, the fourth season of Black Butler is bound to be one hell of a ride.

(featured image: CloverWorks)

