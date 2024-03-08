Here’s All You Need To Know About ‘Black Butler Public School’ Arc Ahead of Its Release

Black Butler Public School Arc is coming as the anime’s fourth season. It’s an unexpected but welcome addition to the Black Butler series. We’re not over how the third season of the anime imposed an ending on Ciel and Sebastian’s journey, even if the manga is still ongoing.

So what is Black Butler Public School Arc about? If Cloverworks, the studio handling the fourth season, goes by the manga’s plot, then Ciel won’t be a demon in the coming events. It follows the seventh arc of the Black Butler manga by Yana Toboso, which will bring Ciel and Sebastian to Weston College.

I know ten years is a long wait, but Black Butler Public School Arc will be available for viewing on April 13, 2024, on Japanese cable networks. Crunchyroll has yet to announce an official release date for streaming.

A fifth-year student and son of aristocrat Duke Clemens is missing. Queen Victoria, his cousin, is sending Ciel Phantomhive on the case. Weston College is the most prestigious college in the country, and the sons of British nobility are traditionally sent to the institution for education. It’s a hard school to infiltrate, but Ciel’s not a normal teenage boy.

He has Sebastian, his demon butler, to help him uncover the secrets of Weston College. You’re all here for the mystery, but I’m just here to see Sebastian complain about having to do Ciel’s chores in the dorms. Or maybe you’re not here for the mystery at all, and you’re just excited to see the Prefect Four (P4) make their debut in the anime.

The Japanese voice cast of the anime will be making a return for Black Butler Public School Arc. The P4’s Japanese voice actors have also been announced. But as of the moment, there has been no confirmation regarding the English voice cast for the fourth season.

