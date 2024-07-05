This Upcoming Fan-Made ‘Berserk’ Animation Looks Stunning!

Berserk: The Black Swordsman looks set to prove that sometimes fans do know best. The upcoming fan-made anime adaption has recently released trailers which have drawn the attention of fans disappointed by previous versions. Now we’re all wondering, when it will release?

The manga has been adapted over and over again, to varying degrees of success. While some of the adaptions have been wonderful, especially the original 1977 adaption, others have been utter garbage. It says a lot then, that fans are so excited for this latest adaption by Studio Eclypse. When you watch the trailer released in May, you can see why though.

A look at what’s in store

The animation looks truly stunning and the studio insists that they “aim to create a proper 2D adaptation of the stories that have been neglected of this medium, starting from the beginning” They also ensure that people know that this is not an official animation adding, “This is a fan-made project with the utmost respect to the late Kentaro Miura, Studio Gaga and Hakusensha.”

This adaption aims to cover the “Black Swordman Arc” of the manga which has yet to receive a faithful adaption, which is bizarre considering how many adaptions have been attempted. Fans of the manga will have seen many key visuals in the trailer, including introducing characters such as the lead protagonist Guts, Casca, Puck, and briefly the antagonist, Griffith.

When will it be released?

So far, no exact date has yet been given, with the studio’s post on X stating that the first episode will be released in the summer of 2025. It also appears that alongside a Japanese voice cast, there will also be an English dub, with a second English trailer released that also boasts a few tweaks and changes. The studio reached out to fans underneath the YouTube trailer to say,

“Thanks to the feedback received and our supporters we have upgraded a number of cuts, added more in between cels and revamped some of the animation in hopes to make the experience more enjoyable, thank you for the support strugglers.”

Berserk: The Black Swordsman is set to become one of the most ambitious fan-made projects of all time, adapting the famous manga series by Kentaro Miura. The franchise is one of the most beloved and respected manga franchises of all time. It follows the story of “The Black Swordsman,” Guts, as he seeks revenge on his former leader Griffith for his betrayal. Though he is cursed with a brand that attracts evil, restless spirits, he will cut through anyone and anything to achieve vengeance, even if it means sacrificing his own life.

It’s not yet clear where Berserk: The Black Swordsman will be available once it is released, but we hope that over time more information will come to light as fans gear up for what they hope is one of the better adaptations of Miura’s phenomenal story.

