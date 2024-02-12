How To Get Crunchyroll’s Subtitles To Work If You’re Having Issues

There are many reasons why your Crunchyroll subtitles might not be working. Maybe the series hasn’t been English-subbed yet, in which case there would, obviously, not be subtitles available.

If that isn’t the case, then there must be a different reason why your subtitles aren’t appearing. Crunchyroll might’ve crashed because a highly anticipated anime series caused the site to overload. It’s happened multiple times with many anime series, and all you can do is wait patiently for Crunchyroll to become functional again.

If you’re dealing with neither of these two problems, then there may be other things you can do on your end to make subtitles appear.

How to fix Crunchyroll’s subtitles

It’s not the end of the world if you’re able to watch your favorite anime without subtitles, but most of us can’t. Try exiting from the app or your browser, rebooting your connection, and seeing if the subtitles are now working.

If that doesn’t work, check for any browser or system updates you need to make. For those using Crunchyroll through iOS and the Google Play Store, it’s best to check if there are any updates you need to install for the app to work optimally. Common culprits for Crunchyroll bugs are ad-blockers and VPNs. If you want to watch your favorite anime through a streaming service, you will need to make some sacrifices and turn off your VPN.

If you’ve reached the end of this as a new Crunchyroll user without any solution to your problem, maybe your subtitles just aren’t turned on. You’ll find the subtitle option at the bottom right portion of the screen through the gear icon. If you click on the gear, you’ll find the label “Subtitle/CC,” and you can choose which language to get subtitles for. There are instances when Crunchyroll does not automatically play subtitles, and it’s best to check if you’re streaming with subtitles activated.

