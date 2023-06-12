Is ‘One Piece’ Dubbed on Crunchyroll?

One Piece is one of the most popular, expansive Japanese manga and anime series, created by Eiichiro Oda and currently working its way towards an ending decades in the making, as it’s been running consistently since 1997. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search for the legendary treasure known as the “One Piece.”

If you prefer anime over manga and dubs over subtitles, you may be wondering: Can I watch One Piece’s English dub on Crunchyroll?

Does Crunchyroll offer an English dub of One Piece?

Although many prefer Japanese audio over English, a good chunk of the audience still wants to focus on the scene rather than the subtitles. Unfortunately, One Piece isn’t available in English dub on Crunchyroll—just the Japanese audio with English subtitles, spanning over 890 episodes.

Luckily, there are reports that Crunchyroll will roll out all Funimation content in batches, after the service was purchased by Funimation back in 2001. That includes One Piece. However, there has been no concrete timeline as to when this will begin.

Where can you watch the English dub of One Piece?

If you want to watch the English dub of One Piece, you have to look at other streaming platforms. Below is a list that offer the English dub of One Piece:

Hulu: First 152 episodes

Netflix: First 195 episodes

Funimation: 964 episodes (English dubbed)

However, not all of these platforms are available worldwide. For example, Funimation isn’t offered in many Asian countries due to the existence of Animax. If you can’t access the streaming service in your location, you will need a reliable VPN to bypass the geographical restriction.

Is English-dubbed One Piece good?

This topic has been debated since the dawn of anime, and honestly, it comes down to personal preference. There are some pros when watching English dubs. One is that you don’t have to focus too much on the subtitles, and you can even “watch” while doing other house chores, since you don’t need your eyes glued to the screen 100% of the time to get all of the dialogue. Another pro is that if you have difficulty reading the subtitles, an English dub will be a definite must-watch for you.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

