Is Spotify Wrapped Not Working? Explained

For better or worse, Spotify Wrapped 2023 has all the songs you’ve been listening to on the record. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Swiftie or a patron of indie music, because Spotify has been listening to you play that one song on a loop more than you should in one day. But it’s still exciting to see the top song that’s bound to pop up in your personalized Spotify 2023.

Except, it’s not working for you, which is why you’re here, looking for fixes for the issue. Unfortunately, Spotify might be experiencing heavy traffic in your area, which has caused Spotify to stop working for some users. You might also be experiencing regional issues, and need to install a VPN to bypass your country’s restrictions.

If you’re in a region where Spotify Wrapped 2023 should be available, then you could try checking whether or not your Spotify is up to date in iOS or Android. Open your Spotify app, and if you still can’t find your Spotify Wrapped for the year, you can type in “2023 Wrapped” and it will appear. If only the 2022 Wrapped playlist shows up, exit the app and go to Spotify.com/Wrapped. This applies to both mobile and desktop users who couldn’t locate their 2023 Spotify Wrapped on their applications.

If the site is down for Spotify Wrapped, then it’s best to wait for your own version of Spotify Wrapped 2023 to come out on your iOS or Android app of Spotify. This year, Spotify Wrapped 2023 was released on November 30, 2023. It’s presented in “story” format and features the most frequent songs that listeners played, as well as their top artists for the year. There’s also a small surprise message for listeners by the end of their Spotify Wrapped 2023 story.

