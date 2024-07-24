Riot Games To Publish Not One, but Three Editions of Arcane’s Art Book

There’s so much to love about Arcane, from its robust story to its well-written characters. Aside from its inevitable return for season two, Riot Games has just revealed that Arcane will release an art book with three editions.

The book, titled “The Art of Making Arcane,” details the creative process from the first and second seasons of Arcane, with never-before-seen sketches from the show. Additionally, the book will give you information about your favorite characters’ early sketches and their evolution. Your eyes will be immersed in the gorgeous environment and background art.

But more than that, the book will tell you more about the artistry that went into creating Arcane. It contains interviews with the co-creators, directors, writers, designers, musicians, and other creatives who were responsible for bringing this series to life.

Explore the world and artistry of Arcane, and own it for yourself.



‘The Art and Making of Arcane’ contains never-before seen artwork from Seasons 1 and 2, interviews with the creators, and unique collectibles. Pre-order now. https://t.co/9TkPqv5pmV pic.twitter.com/f0uwkizzeX — Arcane (@arcaneshow) July 22, 2024

Three different price points

“The Art of Making Arcane” comes in three editions: the Standard Edition, the Portfolio Edition, and the Artifact Edition. All of the editions will come with a Jinx poster, a removable map of Piltover, an in-world blueprint, a Vander Letter, and spreads that showcase the content from the two seasons of the show. Even the Standard Edition will include these freebies, and you can purchase it for $60.

(Riot Games)

The Portfolio Edition is worth $160, and it has its own extra additions. Not only is the cover different, but it is also an 8-page Progress Day booklet. You’ll also get a randomly designed Arcane tarot card and a vinyl album featuring the soundtrack of Arcane season one. If you’re into vinyl records as much as I am, this edition sounds like a total steal.

(Riot Games)

What’s special about the Artifact Edition? Even the name of this edition sounds like it could be passed on as an heirloom, and for $550, it sure feels like investing in a family treasure. This bundle will contain everything the Portfolio Edition has, but with more extras. Aside from its exclusive cover, you’ll also receive 9-inch resin statues of Vi and Jinx. In addition to all this, you’ll get a signed card from the creative directors of Arcane.

(Riot Games)

If you’ve already made your mind up about these books, you can pre-order any of the editions here at Insight Editions. The books will be released by December 31, 2024.

A secret edition?

Actually, there’s an ultra-rare copy of The Art of Making Arcane. The Jinxed Edition will be randomly distributed to those who purchase the Artifact Edition, and there will only be 40 copies in total produced. This may be the only time in our lives we’d ever want to get jinxed.

