Finally! Donald Trump says Elon Musk will be leaving soon

Elon Musk has been a looming figure in Donald Trump’s administration. While he’s postured as a figure with significant political sway, Musk may reportedly bow out of the spotlight sooner than later.

Recommended Videos

In a column from Politico, Trump reportedly told his inner circle and cabinet members that Musk will be taking a backseat from his government role. In line with this, Musk is also expected to stop being a vocal cheerleader of Trump. According to anonymous Trump allies, there is no fallout between the two powerful figures. It just so happens that Musk will need to tend to his businesses soon and take a supportive role instead.

Related: JD Vance pressed on innocent father sent to nightmare prison, insists ‘some traffic violations’ mean it’s fine on We Got This Covered

Meanwhile, there is also growing discontent for Musk from other Trump administration insiders and supporters. Musk has allegedly exhibited “unstable behavior,” and the tech billionaire’s interference in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race failed. Instead of strengthening the Republican Party’s brand, the left-leaning Judge Susan Crawford won the race. Voters expressed frustration at Musk’s attempt at swaying the election results. Wisconsinites were irked at the amount of money shelled out by Musk to have a say in this local election. Undoubtedly, this Musk’s failed stunt had the opposition rejoicing. It was a triumph against the most powerful man in the world.

Ultimately, Trump’s insiders alleged that Musk’s retreat into the shadows will end his time as a “special government employee.” The title helped Musk evade accountability with regards to conflicts of interest and ethics. That being said, Musk’s time in the White House could end sometime in May or June.

Cutting losses

There’s no doubt that Musk will have to resolve business matters given the protests against Tesla recently. Perhaps stepping back isn’t just beneficial for Trump and his allies. The Tesla Takedown movement has been targeting Musk’s car brand to protest his presence and influence in government. Tesla’s stock halved from its peak at $479 in December 2024 to $268 in April 2025 as of reporting. Arguably, the correction isn’t as tragic given that one year ago in April 2025, Tesla stock was worth around $172. Since campaigning for Trump, Tesla (and other Musk companies) started seeing an upward trajectory.

The Tesla brand has now been stained by anti-Musk sentiment in 2025. This tarnished reputation would be tougher to salvage, given that Tesla is now being labeled by protestors as a “Swasticar.” What was once viewed as a reliable EV is now getting the Volkswagen Third Reich treatment. Musk’s romp in the government will come to a close, and it will signal the end of the federal government purge. Musk can go back to being the businessman he’s always been, but whether consumers are going to let his companies recover is another story.

The ‘welfare’ king

But perhaps Musk doesn’t need Tesla to recover entirely. Given his crackdowns through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has already damaged the federal government through his mass layoffs. Private sectors may benefit from the understaffing by having some of the work outsourced to them.

In addition, Musk has also laid further groundwork to profit from several government agencies. Verizon is currently contracted at $2.4 billion with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to upgrade its operating systems. However, Rolling Stone reported that the government agency is looking for funding for a Starlink contract. Moreover, Musk’s SpaceX is also set to gain billions of dollars through the billionaire’s strategic positioning. It’s a relief to finally see Musk go, but it’s by no means a sweeping victory. After all, infamy seems to be the price Musk is willing to pay for more profit.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]