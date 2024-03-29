What’s in Store for the ‘Arcane’ Gang Ahead of Season 2?

Of all the video game-to-screen adaptations that had the chops to be not just good, but flirtatiously close to perfect, an animated television series based on League of Legends was perhaps the most unlikely champion out there.

And yet, here we are, still honoring Arcane with all the gusto we were receiving it with since it first dropped on Netflix back in 2021. It seemed like forever ago that the road ahead to the show’s next chapter—in which Vi, Caitlyn, Jinx, Jayce, and the rest of Arcane‘s eclectic cast of characters prepare to deal with the fallout from Jinx’s devastating attack on the Piltover council—seemed unfathomably long, but time does this sneaky little thing where it catches up on you.

Is there an Arcane season 2 release date?

The second season of Arcane is due sometime in November 2024, with the exact date yet to be revealed. The first season, which reportedly took six years to create, premiered its three-episode first act on November 6, so it might not be unwise to expect a similar window with season 2.

Besides the aforementioned political disarray courtesy of Jinx, the plotline possibilities for Arcane season two are nothing short of electrifying, with that ominous tease of a very Warwick-esque character sitting safely at the top of the intriguing mountain. Elsewhere, Jinx will probably have quite the personal journey now that her attachments have been all but severed, Jayce is probably going to take the brunt of the troubles that spring up from the Piltover-Zaun relations, and Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship is just about due for the next level, so to speak.

In short, bring it on, Riot; we’re more than ready to dive back into this masterpiece.

The first season of Arcane is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

