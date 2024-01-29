Anime Body Pillows Are One Thing, but I Draw the Line at Menstrual Products

I go to conventions, and I’m a Jujutsu Kaisen fan. It wouldn’t be a lie to say that I’ve seen levels of degeneracy that normal human beings could not comprehend or tolerate.

But not even seeing thirsty fans get their hair pulled by their favorite characters at my local conventions was able to prepare me for this bloody mess. It all started with a used tampon, a Gojo Satoru figure, and a TikTok user then known as Azzy (@azulliee_). As much as I want to beg you to put two and two together, it’s my job to witness and explain the horrors.

In a now-deleted Tiktok video captioned “Gojo after Toji jumped him colorized,” Azzy was shown squeezing her used tampon on top of a Gojo Satoru scale figure with her bare hands. This event became widely known to the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom as the “Gojo Tampon Incident.” If Gojo Satoru had wifi and a Tiktok account in the Prison Realm, he’d want to be sealed forever after seeing the horrors of this tampon incident.

Yang mau dikokop Nanami y'all dream about to come true pic.twitter.com/3VU7IofRW9 — Rin | ??YiboShinki (@Dyanasthasia) January 20, 2024

But if there’s one thing Jujutsu Kaisen fans are good at, it’s making memes out of traumatic events. After seeing their faves get sliced, hacked, and disfigured, the fandom decided to make sanitary pad memes out of the male Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Is this a ritual blood sacrifice to bring most of these men back to life? I have no idea, but I can already imagine fans asking each other if it’s their time of the month and if their favorite character is marinating in their blood.

Let’s all hope these Jujutsu Kaisen napkins stay in our nightmares. Now that you know, I’m begging you all. Stick to hugging your plushies and body pillows, build cute Nendoroid houses for your faves, and keep thirst-tweeting about Gojo and Nanami. Just PLEASE DON’T bleed on your merch.

