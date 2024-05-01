Higan dueling Zai without the mech suits from Ninja Kamui
‘Ninja Kamui’ Has an English Dub?!

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 1, 2024 05:20 pm

Wait, there’s an English dub of Ninja Kamui? I’ve seen previews in the English dub but never bothered checking full episodes until today. The difference isn’t huge, and both dub versions of this revenge anime were stellar.

I’ve been watching all the episodes of Ninja Kamui in its native Japanese dub. Does it sound just as good as the English dub? Absolutely, but there’s a tortured and furious quality to Kenjiro Tsuda’s version of Higan. I’d be tired too if I kept voicing characters that ended up dead or murderous. For those who don’t know, Kenjiro Tsuda famously voiced Overhaul (Kai Chisaki) from My Hero Academia. But he’s currently known for voicing Nanami Kento in Jujutsu Kaisen.

It almost feels poetic that the Japanese voice actor of Zai, Yuichi Nakamura, plays the role of Hawks (Keigo Takami) from My Hero Academia. He’s also voicing ‘the honored one,’ Gojo Satoru, from Jujutsu Kaisen.

You can switch the language settings to Japanese dub at Adult Swim or HBO Max. The English dub episodes of Ninja Kamui come out the same day as the Japanese dub, so if you can’t wait and all you’re after is a bunch of fists being thrown around, it wouldn’t matter which version you watch.

We only have one episode of Ninja Kamui left. Episode 13 is going to be a fight between Yamaji and Higan, and the outcome will determine the fate of the ninjas.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

Read Article Here’s Where You Can Read ‘Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,’ All About Our Favorite Short King, Levi Ackerman
Levi escaping Kenny during a surprise attack from Attack on Titan Season 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Here’s Where You Can Read ‘Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,’ All About Our Favorite Short King, Levi Ackerman
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article Expect an Epic Showdown in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 13
Chief revealing his true form to Higan in Episode 12 of Ninja Kamui
Category: Anime
Anime
Expect an Epic Showdown in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 13
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article Ciel Becomes a Butler in ‘Black Butler’ Season 4 Episode 4
Ciel avoiding Prince Soma in Black Butler Season 4
Category: Anime
Anime
Ciel Becomes a Butler in ‘Black Butler’ Season 4 Episode 4
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article Can ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Please Chill Out About Its Protagonist Being 32?
Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8 anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Can ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Please Chill Out About Its Protagonist Being 32?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Unnamed Memory’ Is Finally Here!
Tinasha, Unnamed Memory
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Unnamed Memory’ Is Finally Here!
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 30, 2024
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.