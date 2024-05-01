‘Ninja Kamui’ Has an English Dub?!

Wait, there’s an English dub of Ninja Kamui? I’ve seen previews in the English dub but never bothered checking full episodes until today. The difference isn’t huge, and both dub versions of this revenge anime were stellar.

Recommended Videos

I’ve been watching all the episodes of Ninja Kamui in its native Japanese dub. Does it sound just as good as the English dub? Absolutely, but there’s a tortured and furious quality to Kenjiro Tsuda’s version of Higan. I’d be tired too if I kept voicing characters that ended up dead or murderous. For those who don’t know, Kenjiro Tsuda famously voiced Overhaul (Kai Chisaki) from My Hero Academia. But he’s currently known for voicing Nanami Kento in Jujutsu Kaisen.

It almost feels poetic that the Japanese voice actor of Zai, Yuichi Nakamura, plays the role of Hawks (Keigo Takami) from My Hero Academia. He’s also voicing ‘the honored one,’ Gojo Satoru, from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Higan & Zai using their Secret Art on the last episode of Ninja Kamui was insane ?



The hand seals gave me Naruto vibes, the incantations gave me Bleach throwbacks and that dramatic pause when Higan used his?? I was expecting him to say "Domain Expansion" pic.twitter.com/yomL0UepID — l○wkēy•AHMAD ➐ (@Graaffiti) April 25, 2024

You can switch the language settings to Japanese dub at Adult Swim or HBO Max. The English dub episodes of Ninja Kamui come out the same day as the Japanese dub, so if you can’t wait and all you’re after is a bunch of fists being thrown around, it wouldn’t matter which version you watch.

We only have one episode of Ninja Kamui left. Episode 13 is going to be a fight between Yamaji and Higan, and the outcome will determine the fate of the ninjas.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more