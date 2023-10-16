Nanami Fans Were Going Feral Over ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2, Episode 12

Jujutsu Kaisen fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to express their praise for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 12. The episode was not short of intense and depressing moments, to say the least, and it started out with Nanami Kento following a trail of bodies to find the perpetrator of these crimes. The first body found in the episode was a heavily injured Kiyotaka Ijichi, lying in a pool of his own blood. Heavy feelings aside, anybody who hasn’t watched the latest episode should anticipate witnessing what makes Mei and Kento Grade 1 sorcerers.

Despite the episode being painful to watch, fans were going feral for a completely different reason. While most of them felt for Nanami Kento having traumatic flashbacks of a friend’s death, fans were also very enthused by the way he took his anger out on Shigemo Haruta. It’s safe to say that there is nothing dignified about a villain like Haruta, who preys on those weaker than him and then sadistically tortures them for his own twisted satisfaction.

Kento, having arrived in the nick of time to save two students, took his tie off and demanded Haruta reveal the enemy’s numbers and position. When Haruta answered that he didn’t know anything, he was abruptly smashed against the wall. Haruta tried fleeing, only to be picked up by the hair and then confronted by a furious Kento. After saying once more that he didn’t know anything, Haruta was punched so strongly that his body dented the wall behind him and the lights began flickering. Kento lost all his patience when Haruta tried to pull a trick on him, and he was abruptly grabbed by the throat and then punched outside of the train station.

i absolutely love the fury mappa added to nanami during this whole scene because to me his vibe in the manga was always a silent fury, a cool one (which i loved!) but watching the complete opposite to how we’ve usually seen him throughout the last 2 seasons was an absolute GIFT pic.twitter.com/0x9dAeo0cx — iris !! (@codevxronica) October 13, 2023

Fans were amazed at how much fury this scene had in the anime compared to the manga. Tsuda Kenjiro, the Japanese voice actor for Nanami Kento, also delivered his best. In an interview with MANTANWEB, he explained that the setting for the arc is vivid and real. In the same interview, Hatano Wataru (the Japanese voice actor of Shigemo Haruta), also claimed to feel scared during Tsuda’s performance because of how angry he sounded. Rightfully so, because anybody who watched Jujutsu Kaisen episode 12 would hear the anger erupting from the character in a terribly unsettling way.

Among the applause for the animation of the scene and Tsuda’s voice acting is a silent consensus that many fans would be thankful to take Haruta’s place. They, too, would like to be pulled by the hair and possibly punched in the face by Nanami Kento after the ordeal. People could not stop thirsting over the scene.

the likes on all these nanami posts… jjk world domination pic.twitter.com/snIMyrwobn — rae (@gaytouu) October 14, 2023

The massive number of likes for all these Tweets tells of the fandom’s collective thirst for Nanami Kento, and nobody blames them.

(feature image: MAPPA)

