Spy x Family: Code White is coming to cinemas in the U.S. soon! Upon its debut, the movie stayed in the number one spot in Japan for three weeks and became a successful box office hit. That’s until another fan-favorite anime movie took theaters by storm.

Recommended Videos

What’s the mission in Spy x Family: Code White? On the surface, it’s to recreate the favorite dessert of Eden Academy’s principal. Loid suggests that he, Anya, and Yor travel all the way to the principal’s hometown in Frigis to sample the dessert. What Anya and Yor don’t know is that Loid’s real mission is to preserve Operation Strix.

The movie won’t affect the main events in the anime or manga, but it’s a good dose of wholesome comedy and suspense featuring the silly Forger family. Needless to say, you can’t miss out on Spy x Family: Code White. It will start showing in U.S. cinemas on April 19, 2024, and the movie will be available in both Japanese and English dub.

Trailer

Handler told Loid that somebody else wants to take over the mission, but Loid is unwilling to let go. If it’s all a fake family, why does Loid (a.k.a. Agent Twilight) care so much?

Because the balance of the East and West is too delicate, apparently. If Anya gets a Stella for creating the dessert, Loid can prove that Operation Strix is making great progress. He’s definitely not doing this because he cares about his fake family at all. It’s just for the sake of the mission! We definitely believe you, Loid. *wink*

This wouldn’t be a mission Loid could complete on his own. With Anya and Yor’s hidden strengths, they will all come together as a family to confront the challenges they’ll face in the movie. If only hiding their identities from each other could be as simple as a piece of cake.

(featured image: CloverWorks and Wit Studio)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]