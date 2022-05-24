‘Spy x Family’ Reveals the Cutest Anime Crush of the Season

Spoilers for Spy x Family episode 7

Previously, on Spy x Family:

she fucking rocked his shit pic.twitter.com/xw3fnpZRId — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) May 14, 2022

And now back to Spy x Family.

Introducing Damian vision!

The shoujofication of spy x family for Damian and Anya 😭😭help giggle sm when he just run like that??? #SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/6slv6aU0T8 — Nutsie🐯🐾 (@conangaki) May 21, 2022

In an attempt to make things right for the sake of the mission, Loid encourages Anya to apologize to Damian… even if we all know that Anya did nothing wrong. Still, it’s for the sake of world peace, so Loid makes sure that Anya takes the hint (after hint after hint) about saying she’s sorry for knocking the school bully into next week. Unfortunately for Loid, Anya’s new friend Becky is team “those boys smell like erasers and deserve a good smack,” so she stops Anya every time she tries to talk to Damian.

Eventually, Loid manages to get Becky away from Anya, so anime’s favorite daughter of the season takes a deep breath and prepares to try and make amends with Damian so they can be friends. However, something quite peculiar is going on with the Desmond boy, as it appears that Anya’s “Detroit Smash” doubled as Cupid’s arrow.

You see, no one has ever, quote, “defied” Damian before. Between Anya’s meme-able “heh” and her Avenger’s level punch, he’s been seeing her in a new light that he thoroughly does NOT want to admit to. That all changes when she tearfully apologizes and reveals that she only wanted to be his friend, and we suddenly get a montage of what Anya looks like in Damian’s POV compared to how she looks in real life.

Done in a shoujo anime style that would make a Champion of Love and Justice proud, Anya was already adorable, but the way Damian sees her is cause for him to, well, run away in a panic. Girls are gross or whatever, you know? You can’t just come out and say that you like one, especially one who punches like she’s training to beat Goku.

Crushes are a lot to deal with

Damian refuses Anya’s apology 👀😱



— Watch SPY X FAMILY on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/TEtOkyul2L — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 21, 2022

This episode basically solidifies what I assumed would happen because characters like Damian can sometimes get heart eyes when someone finally stands up to them. The fandom confirmed it with a lot (and I mean a LOT) of fanart where Damian’s heart was all doki doki over Anya’s existence. That being said, the whole magical girl-esque visuals to illustrate Damian’s crush were hilariously spot on.

Crushes hit you like a freight train that you don’t see coming, and suddenly, everything your crush does is monumental. Like. Why do you get flustered over someone looking at you, or crying, or in Damian’s case, punching the shit out of you? How are you supposed to respond when your friends point out how red your face is? Eventually, you do reach a point where you can’t just let those feelings linger, though Damian is a special kind of stubborn, so it’ll probably take him a while. For now, I’ll continue to enjoy how this series keeps being such a bright spot on Saturdays.

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]