Will ‘Spy x Family’ Get a Wholesome Third Season?

The adorable and hugely popular anime Spy x Family recently kicked off its second season, raising interest in what the show’s future will look like. Based on the manga series of the same name by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family follows a family hiding some surprising secrets. Twilight (Takuya Eguchi), a master spy, decides to hide his spy activities and identity by forming a family. He takes on the alias of Loid Forger, marries Yor (Saori Hayami), and adopts a daughter named Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki). However, just as Yor is unaware of his spy activities, he’s unaware that Yor is an assassin and Anya has telepathic abilities—the only one aware of everyone’s secret identity is Anya due to her telepathy.

Spy X Family has gained an incredible amount of popularity in a short amount of time. Before season 1 had even concluded, it was touted as one of the best animes of 2022, becoming the third highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList and nabbing 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been described as one of the most adorable and wholesome animes one can find. Even though they’re not a real family, it’s wonderful to watch the bond and love between the Forgers start to grow into something genuine. Additionally, the anime is both a comedy and a spy thriller, finding a perfect balance between humor and well-structured fight scenes.

Needless to say, most fans aren’t going to be ready part with this adorable family and wholesome anime by the end of season 2.

Is Spy x Family renewed for season 3?

So far, Spy x Family season 3 has not been officially confirmed, but the Forger family’s story is already set to continue in other ways. The manga is also getting a video game adaptation, SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, and a film adaptation, Spy x Family Code: White, which is set to premiere in Japan on December 22, 2023. With season 2 consisting of just 12 episodes, it will likely conclude just before the film’s release, meaning viewers won’t have to wait very long for more Spy x Family content. The Japanese voice actors from the TV series will also be reprising their roles for the movie, which follows Loid, Anya, and Yor on a trip for culinary inspiration when they unwittingly find themselves on an adventure that threatens the fate of the world.

Given how Spy x Family took off and scored a second season and film adaptation before season 1 concluded, the prospects of a third season look good. Additionally, season 2’s shorter length may indicate that a third season is forthcoming. The first season was 25 episodes long and covered six manga volumes. This means there are only six volumes left to cover. With season 2 being just 12 episodes, though, it likely won’t have to worry about catching up to the manga. Hence, season 3 would still have source material to cover and wouldn’t have to wait for further volumes to be released.

With room for a third season and high fan demand, Spy x Family season 3 is just awaiting an official renewal to become a reality.

