‘Spy x Family’ Is Getting a Movie! Get Ready for ‘Spy x Family Code: White’

Spy x Family is all about serious themes with comedy sprinkled on top, but it looks like the upcoming movie Spy x Family Code: White will have a lot of curveballs in store for the Forger family.

In the trailer for the movie, it looks like Anya was kidnapped by mysterious villains, and Loid was last seen driving a plane while bleeding out to save her. Yor herself isn’t exempt from the action, either, as she was also fighting hoards of skilled marksmen with her superhuman strength for the sake of her precious family. Despite all the imminent threats against the Forgers, the trailer was still able to squeeze in another memeable expression from Anya, who was aiming a toy rifle in a local theme park game.

You can watch the trailer here:

Many other characters will be involved in the movie, like Fiona and Frankie, and many more might not be featured in the trailer.

To clarify, Spy x Family Code: White is not part of the manga or the main branch of the anime. It was written by the manga’s author, Tatsuya Endo, but it deviates from the canon plot. The studios and the author himself have yet to give statements regarding the movie’s place in the official events of the series, but it’s safe to view the movie separately from the anime and manga for now.

WIT Studio and Cloverworks spearheaded the movie’s production, which means continuity in terms of art style and animation for the series. Yor’s battle sequence in the trailer looked stunning, which isn’t surprising given WIT Studio’s history of animating the most memorable fight scenes in series like Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga.

Japanese fans will have the privilege of watching Spy x Family: Code White on December 22, 2023, in IMAX theaters, the perfect time for this snowy and festive film. You’ll probably want to watch the movie with your fur friends, the way Anya does with her dog Bond every time she watches her favorite Spy cartoon. Unfortunately, the rest of the world will have to wait for the movie to be available in their cinemas until 2024, though there is no confirmed release date yet. At least the second season of the anime is still ongoing, and it will be airing until December 24, 2023.

(featured image: WIT Studio/Cloverworks/Toho)

