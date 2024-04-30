Not all K-pop fans are often graced with the presence of their favorite idol groups in their countries, so it’s best to attend their world tours if they’re heading to your area. But which 2024 K-pop tours are coming our way?

Recommended Videos

These K-pop groups and solo acts will be stopping by the U.S., so don’t miss your chance and save up for tickets as soon as you can!

ATEEZ – Towards the Light: Will to Power

ATINYs (ATEEZ fans) have been waiting for another world tour, and they’re getting one for 2024 with ATEEZ. The band is likely to perform some of their recent hits, like “Youth” or “Red Sun.” ATEEZ has been dropping so many music videos in recent months non-stop, and it looks like a world tour isn’t stopping this group anytime soon.

Enhypen – Fate Plus World Tour

Did you somehow find your way in ENHYPEN’s fandom? It wouldn’t be hard, considering that all the members of the group have exceptional talents. They’re also touring in the U.S. in 2024, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on tickets if you wanted to hear their wonderful voices live.

I.U. – H.E.R.

I.U. is finally coming to the U.S. as early as July 15, 2024. In case you’ve seen her in K-dramas, I.U. is both a singer and an actress. She’s never toured outside of Asia before, until the H.E.R. 2024 World Tour. This tour will make six different stops in the U.S., including Newark, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Rosemont, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

ITZY – Born to Be

Even if they’re down to four members, ITZY will have an upcoming world tour in 2024. Lia’s fans won’t be able to see her, but Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yuna, and Yeji will all be there to perform their songs from the Born to Be album. Compared to the last tour the group had, ITZY’s Born to Be tour will visit more countries and cities.

Stray Kids

STAYS (Stray Kids fans) wouldn’t want to miss out on the energetic, live performances of Stray Kids during their 2024 World Tour. Some fans may have just seen Stray Kids in 2023 after their MANIAC World Tour, but you can never watch too much Stray Kids live. We’ll just have to wait and see for more information about their world tour.

TXT – Act: Promise

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) just finished their last world tour in December 2023, and they’re coming back for more. TXT Act: Promise doesn’t have a country list available yet. Nevertheless, U.S. fans were able to see them the last time, and it’s likely for the group to return to the U.S. for this coming tour.

(featured images: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more