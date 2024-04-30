Enhypen (L-R: Sunoo, Ni-ki, Heeseung (center), Jay, Jake / Kneeling left to right: Sunghoon, Jungwon) perform at Radio City Music Hall on October 15, 2022 in New York City.
All K-Pop Tours Coming Your Way in 2024

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 30, 2024 10:34 am

Not all K-pop fans are often graced with the presence of their favorite idol groups in their countries, so it’s best to attend their world tours if they’re heading to your area. But which 2024 K-pop tours are coming our way?

These K-pop groups and solo acts will be stopping by the U.S., so don’t miss your chance and save up for tickets as soon as you can!

ATEEZ – Towards the Light: Will to Power

ATEEZ world tour 2024

ATINYs (ATEEZ fans) have been waiting for another world tour, and they’re getting one for 2024 with ATEEZ. The band is likely to perform some of their recent hits, like “Youth” or “Red Sun.” ATEEZ has been dropping so many music videos in recent months non-stop, and it looks like a world tour isn’t stopping this group anytime soon.

Enhypen – Fate Plus World Tour

ENHYPEN members featured in their Fate Plus Encore World Tour concert

Did you somehow find your way in ENHYPEN’s fandom? It wouldn’t be hard, considering that all the members of the group have exceptional talents. They’re also touring in the U.S. in 2024, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on tickets if you wanted to hear their wonderful voices live.

I.U. – H.E.R.

I.U. H.E.R. World Tour 2024

I.U. is finally coming to the U.S. as early as July 15, 2024. In case you’ve seen her in K-dramas, I.U. is both a singer and an actress. She’s never toured outside of Asia before, until the H.E.R. 2024 World Tour. This tour will make six different stops in the U.S., including Newark, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Rosemont, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

ITZY – Born to Be

Ryujin from ITZY's Born to Be music video.

Even if they’re down to four members, ITZY will have an upcoming world tour in 2024. Lia’s fans won’t be able to see her, but Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yuna, and Yeji will all be there to perform their songs from the Born to Be album. Compared to the last tour the group had, ITZY’s Born to Be tour will visit more countries and cities.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids 'Lose My Breath' promotional

STAYS (Stray Kids fans) wouldn’t want to miss out on the energetic, live performances of Stray Kids during their 2024 World Tour. Some fans may have just seen Stray Kids in 2023 after their MANIAC World Tour, but you can never watch too much Stray Kids live. We’ll just have to wait and see for more information about their world tour.

TXT – Act: Promise

Act: Promise 2024 World Tour TXT Announcement

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) just finished their last world tour in December 2023, and they’re coming back for more. TXT Act: Promise doesn’t have a country list available yet. Nevertheless, U.S. fans were able to see them the last time, and it’s likely for the group to return to the U.S. for this coming tour.

(featured images: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.