Welcome, ENHYPEN Fans! Here’s What You Need To Know About the Band’s Members.

You’ve streamed “Sweet Venom” a bunch and gotten curious about ENHYPEN, the seven-member boy group behind the catchy beat. If that’s not you, then maybe you heard about ENHYPEN’s 2023 “FATE” World Tour that passed by your area.

It doesn’t matter how you found out about ENHYPEN. The ENGENE fandom (ENHYPEN fans) is more than willing to let you into their fold if you’ve finally admitted to stanning these seven men. But before you jump straight into becoming part of the fandom, here are some things you need to know about the members of ENHYPEN.

Heeseung

Lee Hee-seung was born on October 15, 2001, in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He was a contestant on I-LAND, a reality survival show about K-pop trainees competing with one another to make their debuts. After winning fifth place in the show, he became ENHYPEN’s main vocalist, lead dancer, and rapper.

While he excels in so many things, just do yourself a favor and listen to Hee-seung’s cover of ‘Off My Face’ by Justin Bieber. It’s easier to demonstrate why he’s a main vocalist rather than tell, and if this didn’t convince you of his angelic vocals, then I don’t know what will.

Jay

Park Jong-seong, otherwise known as Jay Park, was born on April 2, 2002, in Seattle, Washington, United States. Jay relocated to South Korea with his family when he was nine years old. Like the other members of ENHYPEN, Jay also participated in I-LAND and debuted in ENHYPEN under Hybe.

Jay is ENHYPEN’s lead dancer, rapper, and vocalist, and he’s great in all areas. But every ENGENE would know that he never misses a beat in freestyle dancing, and you’ll just have to be blown away yourself.

Jake

Sim Jae-yoon, or Jake Sim, was born on November 15, 2002, in Seoul, South Korea. But when he was eight, Jake and his family moved to Brisbane, Australia. He plays the violin, but many ENGENES are still waiting for him to play the instrument for them in an official album release.

Jake is the group’s rapper and vocalist, and he excels at both positions. Fans also love to point out that Jake harmonizes well with his high notes.

Sunghoon

Park Sung-hoon was born in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, on December 8, 2002. Before becoming a K-pop idol, Sunghoon was a competitive figure skater from 2010–2020, up until he decided to let go and become a full-time idol.

There are still several figure skating programs in Sunghoon online, and he initially accepted Hybe’s offer to improve his own dancing. But ENGENES now know and love Sunghoon as the group’s lead dancer, vocalist, and visual.

Sunoo

Kim Seon-woo, or Sunoo, was born in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, on June 24, 2003. Sunoo has been a top pick in multiple instances during the I-LAND survival show. Aside from having great vocals, Sunoo took hapkido and piano lessons when he was young.

As a member of ENHYPEN, Sunoo is now the group’s vocalist and dancer. He’s also known to memorize songs quickly and is often cited as a natural on stage. Sunoo’s positivity is contagious to other members, which is why many call him “sunshine.”

Jungwon

Yang Jung-won, or Jungwon, was born in Seoul, South Korea, on February 9, 2004. Before debuting under HYBE, Jungwon was a trainee under SM Entertainment. Jungwon was also a former taekwondo athlete for four years and was also notably good at table tennis at school.

Jungwon is now the leader of ENHYPEN, the lead vocalist, and the lead dancer. Even if Jungwon isn’t the oldest member, many ENGENES could see that Jungwon is respected and trusted as a leader by the other members.

Ni-ki

Nishimura Riki, or Ni-ki, was born in Okayama Prefecture, Japan, on December 9, 2005. At 12 years old, Ni-ki was able to perform as a backup dancer for the popular second-generation idol group SHINee. He made his debut in ENHYPEN as the youngest member of the group (maknae).

Ni-ki is the group’s main dancer, rapper, vocalist, and maknae. He learned multiple different genres of dance, including but not limited to hip-hop, jazz, ballet, and more. It’s no wonder that he could nail even BTS’ Jimin’s moves in “Lie.”

(featured image: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

