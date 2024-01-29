ITZY is Going on Tour and This Is How You Can See Them

ITZY is definitely one of the most prominent girl groups of K-Pop’s ongoing fourth generation—so much so that the beginning of this generation was marked, among other things, by their debut in 2019.

Now a group with a good amount of experience under its belt, the five-but-currently-four members of ITZY—Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, with Lia currently taking a break from comebacks and promotions due to health issues—are embarking on their second international tour.

What are the countries included in ITZY’s new world tour?

The Born To Be Tour, named after the group’s second full-length album (released on January 8, 2024), is of course going to kick off with a double Seoul date on February 24 and February 25.

From there, ITZY will tour through Asia and Oceania (Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore), then South America (with one date in Mexico and one in Chile). Then they’ll cross the Atlantic to Europe, with concerts in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, before returning to Asia with one date in Japan.

From then it’s North America’s turn with nine dates in the United States and one in Canada. Finally, the tour will close with a last Asian leg in Taiwan, the Philippines, and then Hong Kong, where the final concert will be held on August 10.

So what are the ticket details for ITZY’s second world tour?

Buying tickets for K-Pop concerts always feels a bit daunting, especially when they’re in high demand—then again it seems like getting a ticket for any artists, not just K-Pop ones, is turning more and more into the Hunger Games lately.

Still, here’s a handy guide to make things a bit easier, since purchase methods change slightly depending on the location of each concert as does the beginning of each ticket sale. For starters, all tickets for Asian dates can be found on local promoter websites, which can be found by checking local listings.

As for Europe, ticket presales will start on February 1, while the general sale will start on February 2 at 10 AM local time through each country’s dedicated Live Nation website. Similarly, North American tickets will be available with a general sale on February 2 at 3 PM local time through Live Nation.

Tickets for the dates in Australia and New Zealand will be available for purchase from February 5, with the general onsite starting on February 7 at 2 PM local time on the local Live Nation website. Ticketmaster will instead handle ticket sales in Mexico, which will be available for presale on February 5 and then with a general sale on February 6 at 11 PM local time. Finally, tickets for the Santiago concert can be acquired through Punto Ticket either at the January 29 presale or at the general onsite on January 31 at 12 PM local time.

(featured image: JYP Entertainment)

