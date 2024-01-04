Here’s What We Know About a SKZ World Tour 2024 Country List

The 2024 World Tour of Stray Kids (SKZ) hasn’t been named yet, but some STAYS are already releasing a list of countries that will be part of the tour. There are conflicting lists on TikTok and Twitter, and other STAYS are hopeful that the group will be having a concert in their countries.

There’s also speculation about ticketing ever since SKZ announced their 4th World Tour on their ‘Step Out 2024’ video. The group revealed a lot of plans for the year, from new album drops to fan-meet events, among other exciting things.

For any STAY who wants to go to a concert that’s part of Stray Kids’ 2024 World Tour, they might as well start looking for accommodations and saving up for flight tickets in case the group won’t be coming to their countries. As of right now, there has been no official announcement from JYP regarding a country list for tours. Many STAYS have already expressed fear that the group might miss their country if they go on a worldwide tour, but that fear should be saved for later, given that there’s no news from Stray Kids about where they’ll be touring.

The Maniac World Tour by Stray Kids in 2022 (extended to 2023) included Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the U.S. Hopefully, locations in Europe and South America will be added for the 2024 World Tour, given the high volume of STAYS streaming their latest songs in Mexico, Poland, and Finland.

Given the announcement, STAYS could keep their eyes on Stray Kids’ event calendar at the JYP website, but it shouldn’t take too long for the group to announce where they’ll be touring.

(featured image: JYP)

