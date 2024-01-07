STAYS (Stray Kids fans) have been rejoicing over the Stray Kids 2024 World Tour. This announcement trended on many social media platforms, with STAYS hoping for the group to tour their countries. Compared to their 5-STAR Dome Tour and MANIAC World Tour, the upcoming 2024 World Tour could have a broader reach.

After speculation from a JYP document, the STAYs were able to predict the possibility of an upcoming World Tour in 2024. Speculations of the country list soon trended, but JYP has yet to confirm any official country list.

Nevertheless, any STAY excited to see the group wouldn’t want to miss out on ticket sales. For any STAY who has plans to attend the Stray Kids World Tour 2024 concert as their first concert, there are several good sites they can visit for fair pricing. Although tickets aren’t on sale yet, it’ll be good to keep an eye out for releases on these sites.

SeatGeek is a well-organized ticketing site where STAYS from the US can grab tickets. The site already has Stray Kids listed, and it’s easy to check tour dates and locations. STAYS from Indonesia can watch ticket sales go live at tiket.com, and fans from the Philippines can anticipate another war at the SM ticketing website if Stray Kids tours there again. Singapore had MANIAC World Tour tickets on Klook, but fans could also access tickets from the Live Nation site. It’s unclear if other Southeast Asian STAYs could buy tickets from Klook for Stray Kids outside of Singapore.

Japan has StubHub and STAY Japan, while South Korean STAYS can access the Yes24 site for World Tour 2024 tickets.

For international fans hoping for Stray Kids to land on their shores, Ticketmaster is also a good site to keep an eye out for, just in case. Thai fans can also access Thai Ticket Major, which is also owned by Ticketmaster.

(featured image: JYP)

