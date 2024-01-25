ITZY Is Coming Back With a World Tour in 2024

MIDZYs (ITZY fans ) should celebrate because ITZY is going on their “Born to Be” World Tour in 2024.

ITZY went on their first world tour in 2022. The octet, under JYP Entertainment, performed their album Checkmate during the tour, which spanned eight countries. Lia, one of the group’s members, has since gone on a hiatus, but ITZY made their comeback with the Born to Be album.

This year, the group will tour 27 cities in sixteen different countries from the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America. This is a huge win for ITZY fans since the last tour had fewer countries.

The “Born to Be” World Tour will start on February 24, 2024, in Seoul and end on August 10, 2024, in Hong Kong. Ticket sales have opened for MIDZYs in their countries.

Possible setlist for the Born to Be World Tour by ITZY

Instead of having all five members go on the 2024 tour, ITZY will have to go without Lia because she’s still on hiatus for health reasons. This is heartbreaking news for all the Lia biases out there, but her recovery has been prioritized.

The setlist for the concert hasn’t been announced officially yet, but fans are speculating away. “Cake,” released in 2023, is among the songs that the group might perform. “Born to Be” is another song that fans are anticipating because of its hyped energy and strong choreography—not to mention the name of the tour. There are several solos on the Born to Be album, and all of them could be performed during the tour, except Lia’s solo, “Blossom.”

(featured image: JYP)

