‘Wicked’ x ‘Gladiator 2′ Memes Are the Best ‘Barbenheimer’ Knockoff Yet

For the most part, Barbenhenmeir was a one-time-only, sacred phenomenon. Every time someone has tried to recreate it with two new movies, we’ve just told them to stop trying to make it happen, but with Wicked: Part One and Gladiator II on the horizon, this fangirl senses possibility.

Recommended Videos

This is how it feels Wicked and Gladiator releasing on the same day. https://t.co/zZou6TOiNt — Marina (@Lishsea_) July 2, 2024

Wicked: Part One, John M. Chu’s fantasy musical adaptation of the Broadway show with the same name, stars Cynthia Ervio, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Peter Dinklage, and more. Meanwhile, Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel to his Gladiator, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Connie Nelson, and Derek Jacobi.

After the first look made waves, the trailer for Gladiator II is all set to drop on July 9, 2024, and fans cannot stop drooling over Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. The hype for the trailer is real, but before we can even see it, there’s a new hype that’s slowly gaining traction.

Both Wicked and Gladiator II are now releasing on November 22, 2024, and from the memes, it sure looks like fans are trying to make this into Barbenheimer 2.0. And you know the power of internet fans; we could if we just will it strongly, once more with feeling.

me and the girls going from gladiator 2 to wicked on november 22 pic.twitter.com/DJCmAKcidV — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) July 1, 2024

Me on November 22 when I double feature Wicked & Gladiator 2: pic.twitter.com/jJ3cG0h7Me — Jillian? (@JillianChili) July 1, 2024

wicked and gladiator 2 the same day….. pic.twitter.com/slgMwxU790 — kenzie xcx ?‍⬛ (@kenzvanunu) July 1, 2024

Wicked boyfriend Gladiator girlfriend pic.twitter.com/MAZz0pTgdU — Marc (@marcsnetiker) July 2, 2024

The Wicked Gladiator. — Dakari ?? (@daktheone) July 2, 2024

Of course, there are naysayers, who either don’t believe we can recreate the Barbenheimer frenzy or think it’s normal for two major movies to release on the same day and we don’t need to make a big deal about it every time.

Not sure why studios companies think they can recreate the magic of Barbie/Oppenheimer. It’s not going to work. The joy about what happened was that it was organic and done by the fans lol. I really doubt gladiator or wicked will get a boost from each other’s audiences. Sorry. — Jen Ashley (@jenashleyman) July 2, 2024

Ppl saying it's Barbenheimer 2.0….When an ugly stranger calls you twin??No b*tch??? https://t.co/dxofPG2toy — Ashtray (@postponedkms) July 2, 2024

this isn’t me trying to be a hater btw, i just feel like people are always trying to make “the next barbenheimer” happen now. some movies just so happen to release on the same day, it’s a normal thing. — jake! (@staturesrey) July 2, 2024

@ everyone saying wicked/gladiator is the next barbenheimer: pic.twitter.com/zNBGuIcuP9 — bianca (@gadgettsgizmos) July 2, 2024

Look here, in the end, girls just want to have fun. We want to dress up in Barbie-pink ruffles as Galinda for Wicked, and then tap our shoes three times to change into a leather miniskirt and twin with our internet boyfriend Paul Mescal and daddy Pedro Pascal for Gladiator II. Is it too much to ask? Are we reaching for the stars here? Definitely not.

one day people are gonna realize that barbenheimer was a lightning-in-a-bottle phenomenon that can’t be replicated (successfully, anyway). today is not that day. https://t.co/CxP34YvIt5 — jake! (@staturesrey) July 2, 2024

It’s time to try defying gravity and make this idea fly!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy