South Korean boy band ENHYPEN announced their world tour ‘Fate Plus,’ and devoted ENGENES (or fans of the K-pop group) are eager to score tickets for themselves. Fortunately for them, tickets are on sale, but they may just put a strain on their bank account.

Recommended Videos

How much are ENHYPEN tickets?

If you’re hoping to see ENHYPEN but are conscientious of how much you’re willing to spend, then the World Tour ‘Fate Plus’ may not be the most budget-friendly option. Online ticket retailers, such as StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats, are currently selling tickets and have billed the most “affordable” ENHYPEN ticket prices in the low hundreds. Prices for floor seats stretch upwards into the $600s for some stops as the band makes their way across the United States. With the presale event now over, the price per ticket may reflect the scarcity of options as each U.S. tour date grows closer.

Of course, these prices are flexible on a location-by-location basis depending on the city and venue. Still, it’s presumed that the cheapest tickets will still top $100. And some tour dates have seen their “cheapest” ticket options go up to the $400s. In this economy?! ‘Fate Plus’ tickets are still available, but venues are selling out fast.

Why are ENHYPEN tickets so expensive?

As groups like ENHYPEN capitalize on their fame and popularity, the rate of consumer accessibility goes down. Ticket prices for K-pop groups have become arguably less and less affordable as time goes on. ENHYPEN isn’t exactly a “new” group, as they debuted on November 30, 2020, but their prominence in the K-pop scene has felt significantly larger in more recent years.

Wouldn’t Belift Lab want these concerts to be as heavily attended as possible, seeing that this is ENHYPEN’s second world tour? The law of demand is alive and well, Belift! Despite how expensive ENHYPEN concert tickets are, there is still a rabid fanbase ready and willing to pay for them.

(featured image: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]