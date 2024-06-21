All ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Episode Names Confirmed So Far

Targaryens are going to war and dragons are about to dance. House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on June 16 and HBO only dropped one episode that night. We can’t binge this new season quite yet, so let’s take a look at all the episode titles that have already been confirmed in the meantime.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead for all episodes of ‘House of the Dragon’ season one.

Episode 1: ‘A Son for a Son’

(HBO)

The premiere episode of season two is titled “A Son for a Son” and for good reason. For those of us who watched the finale of House of the Dragon season one, we saw the death of Lucerys Valeryon via his uncle Aemond Targaryen when Vhagar brutally crunched Arrax in half and (presumably) had Luke as a snack. It’s easy to see why Luke’s mother Rhaenyra Targaryen wants vengeance or why this episode is titled as it is. Honestly given the fan feedback, I think it should have been called “Blood and Cheese.”

Episode 2

(HBO Max)

We don’t know the title for season two episode two at this time, but we do know that it’s confirmed to air on Sunday, June 24, 2024 at 9pm EST on HBO Max. We also know that Clare Kilner is directing episode two and that Ryan J. Condal wrote it. Though we don’t know the title of this episode yet, we do get some hints about the story: a closeup image of Helaena’s scarred face and another of Daemon and Rhaenyra deep in discussion.

Episode 3

(HBO)

Episode three’s title is unknown at this point but we do know it’s going to air on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 9pm EST and that Geeta Vasant Patel is directing this episode. Just like episode two, Ryan Cordal wrote episode three.

Episode 4: ‘A Dance of Dragons’

(HBO Max)

Don’t ask us why, but there is a title for HOTD season two episode four on IMDB. “A Dance for Dragons” promises to be an action-packed and dramatic episode just based on the hints alone. On top of that, there are six (SIX!) whole images and three of them look like some pissed dragons. One of the pictures also looks like an army about to attack a castle, which has fans wondering if episode four will be the expected battle at Harrenhal this season.

Episode 5

(HBO)

We don’t know episode five’s title yet. But it will air July 14, 2024 at the usual 9pm EST. If you’re wondering why there’s no episode on July 7, it’s because we have to skip a week for a holiday. Clare Kilener returns to direct episode five.

Episode 6

(HBO)

Episode six has no title as of the premiere week either. We’ll be able to watch it when it airs on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 9pm EST. This episode is directed by Andrij Parekh, who is an expert drama director with six episodes of Succession under his belt, including the infamous episode titled “Kill List” where the Roy siblings travel to Norway to negotiate with Mattson. Suffice to say we predict this episode will be full of gripping, world-changing conversations.

Episode 7

(HBO)

We may not know the title of episode seven just yet but we do get one image hint on IMDB: Rhaenyra and a massive dragon that is definitely not Syrax, Rhaenyra’s dragon. Was there foreshadowing in the final episode of season one when Daemon talked about the many untamed, wild dragons available near Dragonstone? We must know! Though we’ll have to wait until July 28, 2024 at 9pm EST to find out for sure what this image means. If having action-focused director Loni Peristere on board for this episode is any indication, then episode seven is going to be full of it. Peristere has a resume that includes directions episodes of American Horror Story, Warrior, and The Witcher.

Episode 8

(HBO Max)

Though the title of the season two finale is as yet unknown, it will air on Sunday, August 4, 2024 and make us all sad that the second season is over. It will be directed by Geeta V. Patel, who has a wide variety of experience in television since 2016. We do get a preview image from IMDB, but it feels fairly generic as it’s simply a dragon flying towards a distant city that could (maybe?) be King’s Landing. It’s hard to tell. We’ll know soon enough after we feel the heat of the Targaryen face-offs all summer long.

Featured image: (HBO Max)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy