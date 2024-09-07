Get your cheer on with ‘Bring It On’!

Somehow, even 24 years later, the original Bring It On movie still holds up. It’s fierce, it’s catchy, the routines are to die for, and the story is sadly still socially relevant.

It’s no surprise this little movie spawned a plethora of sequels—of wildly varying levels of quality, it has to be said—but if you’re in the mood for some cheerleading fun, this is the series for you. Here’s how to watch all the Bring It On movies in order.

Bring It On (2000)

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford, Bring It On is an undeniably classic teen cult movie dealing with white privilege, romance, friendship, and more. A high school cheer squad from an affluent area prepares for a national cheerleading competition only to discover their former captain stole all their routines from a rival school in East Compton. If you’re looking for a healthy dose of early ’00s nostalgia, there’s no better flick to watch than Bring It On.

Bring It On Again (2004)

Despite being titled Bring It On Again, this isn’t so much a direct sequel as it is a continuation of the original movie’s basic premise. At a college in California, a group of new students are rejected from the cheer squad after tryouts. As a result, these “outcasts” decide to form their own team and compete against the group that rejected them in a national championship. If you enjoyed Step Up 2 or Work It you’ll probably enjoy this flick, too.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)

Arguably the second-best movie in the Bring It On franchise and the only one that truly carries on the first movie’s themes, All or Nothing stars Hayden Panettiere as Britanny Allen, a spoiled rich white girl who ends up having to join a cheer squad at a working-class school. Sparks fly at first, but after learning more about each other—and some unfortunate “crumping” by Britanny—the squad, led by Solange’s Camille, make it all the way to the top. Also, Rihanna is there. Need we say more?

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

If you’re in the mood for a different type of cheer story, then Bring It On: In It to Win It is the franchise entry for you. At its core, this is a loose adaptation of West Side Story, as the West Coast Sharks compete against the East Coast Jets at the annual Cheer Camp Championship. And yes, before you ask, one of the Sharks does fall in love with one of the Jets, fueling their rivalry. Predictable but fun nevertheless.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

At this point, it should be clear that the Bring It On franchise was only interested in producing standalone movies, and you know what? Why not. Bring It On: Fight to the Finish doesn’t really try anything new, as Christina Milian’s Lina Cruz moves to Malibu and engages in cheerleading warfare with her new school’s ultra-competitive and rich cheer squad captain.

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack (2017)

Twelve years after Fight to the Finish was released, Universal decided to shoot their shot once more. The result was Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack, a less-than-stellar entry in the franchise despite the more interesting international angle. #Cheersmack follows The Rebels, an American cheer squad competing in a worldwide virtual cheerleading competition.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022)

Honestly, it’s a miracle it took so long for Bring It On to produce a horror flick, given the prevalence of murdered cheerleaders in the genre. In Cheer or Die, The Diablos practice their routine at an abandoned high school until one by one, the cheerleaders begin to disappear. There is, of course, an unhinged killer on the loose, and the squad is forced to fight to survive. If you’re into ultra-cheesy horror movies, then this goofy final (for now) Bring It On installment will surely become your favorite.

