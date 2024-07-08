Wedding Bells Are Ringing in ‘All American’ Season 6 Episode 14

Dreams are being made on All American as season 6’s penultimate episode pivots from Spencer’s triumphs on the field to those at home. The newly minted MVP NFL player is getting set to marry Olivia, and the final two episodes will focus on the upcoming nuptials. Now it’s time to execute the best wedding possible.

Based on the real-life of NFL footballer Spencer Paysinger, the CW drama follows the story of Spencer James, as he goes from high school footballer to NFL legend. The show examines how he navigates the sporting world, the highs and lows while showcasing what success means to different people from different socio-economic backgrounds. The series had a weak outing on The CW but became a sleeper hit on Netflix.

When and where can you watch season 6 episode 14?

You can find the next episode on CW TV, airing on Monday, July 8 at 8 pm ET. You can also watch the episode on the CW app from 3 AM the next day.

Wedding bells are ringing

Spencer’s career is soaring from being recruited to play for the Beverly Hills High football team to being drafted into the NFL to winning the Super Bowl and being named MVP. His personal life also seems to be on the right track now that he and Olivia, the love of his life, are tying the knot. The couple are determined to make this the wedding of the year, as are all their friends and family, which is exactly what the next two episodes will focus on.

Season 6, episode 14 is titled “I Do (Part 1)” and takes place five months after Spencer’s Super Bowl win. Of course, the wedding will be front and center, but other characters are also thinking about major life changes. Jordon is considering a new job and, while he and Layla are house hunting there are some twists and turns that the couple will have to contend with. Meanwhile, friends of the couple are hell-bent on making this a wedding to remember, and that includes throwing the best possible Bachelor and Bachelorette parties.

You can check out the promo for the upcoming episode below.

#Spelivia wedding festivities have begun!! ?

Don't miss a new episode of #AllAmerican Monday, July 8 at 8/7c on The CW: https://t.co/kOQdFE6xbP pic.twitter.com/DuNq2Ov8Xm — All American (@CWAllAmerican) June 30, 2024

The show has already confirmed there will be a seventh season, though Daniel Ezra, who plays Spencer, will not be returning. The actor made his announcement after the airing of episode 13, and it looks as if his character is finally set and happy, leaving the show on a high note. He has said he will return as a guest star.

