Is There an ‘All American’ Season 6 Release Date on Netflix?

All American season 6 recently started airing on The CW, prompting fans to wonder when it will hit Netflix, which has been a critical platform for the April Blair-created show, and the possibility of a seventh season will hinge on season 6 viewing numbers on the streamer.

The Direct reports that All American season 6 will have 13 episodes, with a finale likely on Monday, June 24, making a streaming date of July 2 possible, though there is no official release date at this point. The show is based on Spencer Paysinger’s life, who is an American Football player who went on to play for New York Giants in the NFL and ultimately won a championship with them. The lead character Spencer James is based on him, and the TV series follows his life as he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, a high school football team. James is portrayed as a rising star, and the show also explores the wins and losses from two families from opposite socio-economic backgrounds.

Daniel Ezra stars as James, while Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Taye Diggs, Jalyn Hall, Chelsea Tavares, and Hunter Clowdus play key roles across the six seasons. The show has had its fair share of celebrity guest appearances, with athletes like John Salley and DeSean Jackson and artists like Cordae and JoJo featuring in the TV series. The filming has primarily been done in Los Angeles at Thomas Jefferson High School, which was changed to South Crenshaw High School in the show.

New episodes of All American air on The CW on Mondays at 8PM Eastern Time.

