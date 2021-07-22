Alexis Rose from Schitt’s Creek is one of my favorite characters on TV. And even though the show is over, many are still creating their own Schitt’s Creek cosplays and AUs via TikTok as a tribute to Annie Murphy’s character. One such user, @tmalvarez25 decided to show her love for this character by having her sing.

No, she didn’t belt out the classic hit “A Little Bit Alexis.” This TikToker did her own rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid.

From her T-Rex arm gestures to the way she purses her lips, looks at you, and taps the surface in front of her to emphasize what she thinks, this woman captured the spirit of Alexis Rose. Also, she somehow made “Poor Unfortunate Souls” sound more villainous than ever before. So far, she’s only done this villain song, but I’d love to see her do “Friends on the Other Side” from The Princess and the Frog, “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled, and “Be Prepared” from The Lion King.

Check out the TikTok below:

Let’s check out what else we saw out on the internet today!

