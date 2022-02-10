The forges are beginning to heat up in Middle Earth because Amazon Prime released the first teaser for their long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, a title card sequence for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!

The series is hitting Prime Video on September 2, 2022 and will take place in the Second Age of Middle Earth, before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. As the title card revealed, it will be focusing on the legendary Rings of Power. With some confirmed characters and the era fixed—and taking into account many rumors—we can make some educated guesses about The Rings of Power’s direction, too. So what other information about the show has Amazon let slip?

What We Know So Far

Amazon is keeping most of the who/what/where tightly under wraps, but they have been letting out little teases over the past few years as production ramped up. For instance, we know that the show will be pulling largely from the historical appendixes that Tolkien included at the end of The Return of the King, and from The Silmarillion—Tolkien’s dense, historical compendium.

The show has also shown a map of Middle Earth from the Second Age, which depicts the island kingdom of Numenor (which has long been sunk into the sea by the time we meet Frodo and his companions in Fellowship), along with little known territories like Harad and Khand. The map does not show Gondor or Arnor yet, so it’s possible that the show will involve the fall of Numenor and the creation of those kingdoms, alongside the forging of the rings of power.

The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is enormous, but headlining the ensemble are: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Confirmed Cast and Characters

Vanity Fair recently released an exclusive “first look” at the cast, characters, and behind-the-scenes magic of the fantasy epic. The scoop confirms several rumors about who the cast is playing and expands upon the many teaser posters released by Amazon Studios on the Lord of the Rings on Prime instagram account.

Morfydd Clark is Galadriel

(MATT GRACE/AMAZON STUDIOS)

In 2019 it was announced (via Variety) that Morfydd Clark had been cast as Galadriel, and Vanity Fair’s “first look” brought us the first image. This was the first major character from the films and books to have been announced for the show. Currently, IMDB has Clark listed as only being in the first two episodes of the series, so perhaps this means the show starts in the elvish kingdom of Lindon (or even across the sea in Valinor).

It is possibly Clark’s voice that can be heard reciting Galadriel’s famous lines from the Lord of the Rings trilogy over the teaser trailer. If the show sticks to the history of the books, Galadriel is one of the elves who is tasked with keeping one of the three Elf rings of power, so she may have a huge part to play at some point in the series.

Robert Aramayo is Elrond

(BEN ROTHSTEIN/AMAZON STUDIOS)

It has now been confirmed that Robert Aramayo’s “Beldor” is actually a younger (by a few thousand years) version of Elrond. This is Elrond the ambitious political leader, perhaps before he has secured his position as the Lord of Rivendell?

Owain Arthur is Prince Durin IV

(COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS)

Owain Arthur will be playing Prince Durin IV, the soon to be ruler of Khazad-dûm. Khazad-dûm is the great underground kingdom of Dwarves that eventually becomes known as the Mines of Moria in the after math of them waking the Balrog that slept in the heart of the mountain. Durin IV eventually becomes the King that lends his army of Dwarves to aid the Elves and men in the War of the Last Alliance to try and defeat Sauron!

Sophia Nomvete is Princess Disa

(BEN ROTHSTEIN/AMAZON STUDIOS)

A Dwarf woman! We have our first Dwarf woman! Some may remember Gimli talking mad trash on Dwarf women in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers when he told Eowyn “It’s true you don’t see many dwarf women. And in fact, they are so alike in voice and appearance, that they are often mistaken for dwarf men.” Gimli was full of it! Because Nomvete as Disa looks stunning! And ferocious!

It’s interesting to note that the only female Dwarf named by Tolkien was “Dís,” the mother of Fili and Kili (part of Bilbo’s gang in The Hobbit), a former Dwarf ruler who was exiled from the Lonely Mountain by Smaug. In Tolkien’s appendixes he mentions that Dís was born in the Lonely Mountain not Khazad-dûm, but Disa and Dís are so similar sounding it’s possible that they are one and the same!

Ismael Cruz Córdova is Arondir

(MATT GRACE/AMAZON STUDIOS)

Ismael Cruz Córdova will be playing a brand new character created specifically for the series – the silvan Elf Arondir! Silvan Elves were mostly of Nandorin background who settled in the vast forests east of the Misty Mountains, namely Lothlórien and The Woodland Realm of Mirkwood.

Judging by the wooden breast plate carved with Green Man imagery, I would hazard a guess that Arondir is a Silvan Elf from Mirkwood and might perhaps have connections to, or interactions with, Thranduil and maybe even his son, Legolas! What we do know from the captions provided by Vanity Fair is that Arondir has a secret relationship with another new character, a human named Bronwyn!

Nazanin Boniadi is Bronwyn

(COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS)

Not much is known about Nazanin Boniadi’s Bronwyn, another new character created for the series. The Vanity Fair article describes her as a “single mother and healer” with an apothecary, she has a forbidden relationship with the Elf Arondir, and that she is from “Middle-earth’s Southlands.” But where in the south? Is she possibly one of the early Rohirrim? Or does she come from even further south like the mysterious nation of Harad?

Charlie Vickers is Halbrand

(COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS)

And finally, Charlie Vickers playing another new character – a man named Halbrand. All we know about this mysterious new character is that he is a mortal man and a “fugitive from his own past.” What in his past his running from? How does he end up (as we learn in the “First Look”) as a castaway alongside Galadriel?

Maxim Baldry is Isildur

The rumors were true! Maxim Baldry will be playing the doomed prince Isildur! We know how his story ends, (defeating Sauron but falling to the lure of the One Ring, killed by Orcs, etc) but it’s exciting to see how it begins! Isildur and his family (his father Elendil, and his brothers) originally hailed from Númenor and were The Lords of Andúnië.

Isildur was one of the first to suspect the corrupting influence of the captured Sauron was affecting the King when he learned that Sauron was persuading him to cut down Nimloth, the White Tree that had come from the Undying Lands of the Valar. Isildur disguised himself and snuck in and stole a fruit off the tree and managed to bring the seedling with him and his family and the palantíri when they left Númenor for Middle-earth. What of this backstory we will see in the series remains a mystery but there is a wealth of exciting storylines to choose from!

Charles Edwards is Celebrimbor

Charles Edwards will be playing the Elven smith Celebrimbor! Celebrimbor is a key character in Tolkien’s Second Age mythology because he is the Elf master smith that works closely with Sauron (who is in disguise). He is also the Elf that grows suspicious of Sauron’s motives first and forges the three Elf rings apart from Sauron and sends them in secret to Galadriel and Gil-Galad to keep them out of Sauron’s hands.

Sir Lenny Henry, Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh are Hobbits/Harfoots

Sir Lenny Henry has confirmed in an interview with the BBC that he will be playing an early type of hobbit known as a Harfoot. Tolkien described three different Hobbit types: The Harfoots, the Stoors, and the Fallohides. Harfoots were the most numerous, tended to be smaller than the Stoors and Fallohides, they were darker of skin, and had no beards. They were very friendly with the dwarves and liked the highlands and hillsides, and were the ones that instituted living in burrows and smials. When hobbits eventually settled in The Shire, the overwhelming majority of them were Harfoots.

According to the Vanity Fair interview with showrunners McKay and Payne, they want the pastoral Harfoots to “thrive on secrecy and evading detection so that they can play out a kind of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead story in the margins of the bigger quests.” While Henry will be playing a Harfoot elder, Richards and Kavenagh are two curious Harfoots that encounter a “a mysterious lost man whose origin promises to be one of the show’s most enticing enigmas.” Do they perhaps discover Halbrand?

Additional Characters

It has also been confirmed that Simon Merrells has been cast as a character called “Trevyn,” and Joseph Mawle as “Oren,” supposedly one of the series main villains.

Neither of those names appear in Tolkien’s works so it’s possible that these are new characters created for the show. It’s also possible that these names are merely placeholders meant to prevent spoilers, but could also possibly provide clues!

Much has been made of Mawle’s casting as “Oren.” Oren could possibly be short for “Orendil,” one of the names that Tolkien used for Elendil—Isildur’s father. Now Orendil wasn’t a villain in Tolkien’s histories, in fact he was slain by Sauron in the great battle where Isildur sliced the Ring of Power off Sauron’s hand, so this might mean another departure from the books. It’s also possible that Oren is a completely new villain created by the show, or again, a placeholder name for Sauron, or one of his human/elf disguises like Annatar. Or possibly the corrupted King Ar-Pharazôn!

Rumors and Possibilities

Peter Tait, who played the orc Shagrat in The Return of the King, has been cast as an unnamed series regular as well. It’s possible that he may be returning to his Orc roots, or perhaps donning a different sort of monster costume!

Knowing that The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age and is based around the forging of, well, the Rings of Power, we can hope to see our beloved dwarves, hobbits, elves, and men along with some of the following characters:

Sauron, either as Annatar, the Necromancer, or himself. And speaking of that big baddy daddy, perhaps we might even see his origins as one of the Maiar (of which Gandalf was also originally one) and his service to Melkor/Morgoth the original evil that turned against the Creator in Tolkien’s mythology.

The elf king Gil-Galad who rules in Lindon and works with Celebrimbor and Galadriel, and forms the great alliance of elves and men that try to defeat Sauron. Other possible elves we might encounter could be a young Elrond and a young Celeborn (Galadriel’s husband), or even Cirdan who becomes the master of the Grey Havens that Frodo departs from at the end of the Return of the King.

Because Numenor is featured on the map released by Amazon, we can also hope to see some of the origins of Aragorn’s lineage. In the books, the Second Age sees the rise and fall of the great island kingdom of men, which means we might get to meet King Ar-Pharazôn, the last king of Numenor who is corrupted by Sauron’s influence and seduced by him into waging war on the Valar (the Gods of Middle Earth) and their home of Valinor.

It is this battle that forces the Creator to intervene and sink Numenor into the depths of the sea, with only the men who resisted surviving. It is those men who go on to found the kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor on Middle Earth. And because we know this is about the Rings of Power as well, we might also see origins of the Witch King of Angmar, one of the recipients of the nine rings given to men by Sauron.

Will we also perhaps get to see the arrival of the Istari—the Maiar sent to Middle Earth in the guise of wizards? According to Tolkein’s histories, Gandalf and the other wizards (like Saruman and Radagast) had been present since the creation of the world as Maiar and had been residing with the Valar. It’s possible that if some of the story centers around Numenor’s attempted battle against the Valar, we might get to see Gandalf’s previous incarnation as Olorin. Or depending on how many seasons we get, if we reach the final battle of the Second Age and the beginning of the Third Age, we might get to see a more familiar form of old Mithrandir.

There’s still a lot of speculation to be had, but either way, we can’t wait for September 2022 and the Rings of Power to arrive!

(via: Vanity Fair, images: Amazon Prime)

