Who Is the Mysterious New Villain Coming to Moon Knight?

Good news, Marvel fans: We’re not that far off from Moon Knight. Mercenary Marc Spector’s MCU debut is near, and with it comes his iconic superhero alter ego Moon Knight quite literally bursting out onto the scene.

Like his comic book counterpart, a close encounter with Egyptian divinity throws Spector into a world of vigilante justice amid his own struggles with dissociative identity disorder. The initial Moon Knight trailer mainly focuses on Steven Grant, who is a mild-mannered museum worker and alternate personality to Spector. Or maybe Spector is Grant’s violent, tough-as-nails alternate personality in the new MCU adaptation? It’s not quite clear how the series will tackle dissociative identity disorder or if one of the two personalities will take the lead as the show goes on. But regardless, expect Moon Knight to be part action-packed adventure, part psychological thriller.

Alongside Oscar Isaac’s freshman MCU appearance, fellow Hollywood star Ethan Hawke is signed on to play Moon Knight’s lead antagonist. Read on for more information about what role he plays, what we know about his character, and the tense encounters he’ll have with Moon Knight as the series goes on.

Who does Ethan Hawke play in Moon Knight?

For months, MCU fans knew only two things about Ethan Hawke’s antagonist in Moon Knight: That the legendary Dead Poets Society actor was confirmed for the role, and that Hawke developed a unique interest in Branch Davidians leader David Koresh for the villain. As he told Seth Meyers on Late Night in summer 2021, Hawke specifically “based” his role on the Waco religious leader, who he describes as”great character inspiration.” During that same interview, Hawke sported glasses and long hair that looked far too similar to the real-life cult patriarch’s own look.

Jan. 17’s Moon Knight trailer, which gave us an official release date for the series, also provided a closer look into how Hawke will appear during the series. Closed captioning reveals Hawke’s villain is Arthur Harrow, a one-time antagonist toward Moon Knight in the original comics. Harrow leads a group of religious devotees bowing to him in public during the trailer. He also speaks specifically with Marc, urging him to “embrace the chaos” within him (before a chilling cut of Spector/Grant turning into Moon Knight and doing battle).

Harrow seems to recognize Spector is out of sorts with the “voices in [his] head,” suggesting Isaac’s character may purposefully seek out Hawke’s for some sort of comfort while struggling with DID. But whether Harrow awakens Moon Knight by accident or tries to purposefully take advantage of Spector/Grant’s situation, we don’t quite know.

We do know that Arthur Harrow was one of Moon Knight’s adversaries in a 1985 edition of the original comics. In the series, Dr. Arthur Harrow was a pain theory scientist who had carried out cruel experiments at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi concentration camp. Over the course of the comic, Spector learns Harrow is continuing to carry out his unethical pain experiments on abducted subjects, culminating in a dramatic confrontation.

This version of Harrow, of course, had little to do with religious cults and everything to do with unethical science and Nazi genocide. But the two characters seem to share the same core idea: A man who supposedly brings good to humanity has a dark secret under the surface. So even if MCU’s Harrow has no connection to his comic book counterpart, expect similar themes as Moon Knight draws closer.

(image: Marvel Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]