‘Ahsoka’ Will Be the Second Star Wars Show To Be Mostly Directed by Women

Ahsoka will see the return of Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka Tano and will feature the debut of many Star Wars animated characters in live-action. As one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year for Star Wars fans, the pressure is on for those behind the scenes to deliver.

Luckily, the big wigs at Disney know what they need to do and have the best and brightest of Star Wars’ current crew behind the show. After all, who better to bring Ahsoka to life as a live-action titular show than the man (and some others) who first made us fall in love with her in Rebels?

Here’s a look at who the directors are for the first season of the show.

The Directors of Ahsoka

Dave Filoni, creator of both Ahsoka Tano and the Ahsoka show, has directed episodes 1 and 5 of the show. Filoni and George Lucas created Ahsoka Tano as the snippy padawan of Anakin Skywalker for The Clone Wars and Filoni has written and/or directed many of the shows/appearances of the character on shows like Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Filoni has been a story contributor to many Star Wars projects over the past 15 years, including The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, Tales of the Jedi, and now Ahsoka. He will also reportedly be directing a film that brings together storylines from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the upcoming show Skeleton Crew.

Steph Green will be directing episodes 2 and 3, having previously directed an episode of The Book of Boba Fett: “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine.” She is one of the first women to direct a Star Wars show after Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard broke the glass ceiling with their episodes in Season 1 of The Mandalorian. She has previously directed Watchmen (2019), Run & Jump (2013), and New Boy (2007).

Episode 4 is directed by Peter Ramsey, who is probably best known for having directed Rise of the Guardians (2012) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He also directed The Mandalorian episode “Chapter 21: The Pirate.”

Writer/Director Jennifer Getzinger makes her Star Wars debut by directing the sixth episode of Ahsoka. She has previously directed episodes of Mad Men, Orange is the New Black, Agent Carter, How to Get Away with Murder, Jessica Jones, Outlander, Daredevil, Westworld, Why Women Kill, Strangers with Candy, Sex and the City, The Comeback, The Sopranos, and The Nevers.

Geeta Vasant Patel is another writer/director we welcome to the Star Wars galaxy, having directed episode 7 of the show. Patel has directed episodes on many shows including Independent Lens, Sense8, The Mindy Project, Survivor’s Remorse, Superstore, The Mick, Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless, Champions, Atypical, Santa Clarita Diet, Chambers, Dead to Me, Sweetbitter, Runaways, and House of the Dragon.

Rick Famuyiwa will be finishing the season and directing episode 8. Famuyiwa was one of the directors of The Mandalorian and wrote/directed “Chapter 6: The Prisoner”, “Chapter 15: The Believer”, “Chapter 17: The Apostate”, “Chapter 23: The Spies” and “Chapter 24: The Return.”

This makes the Ahsoka show the second Star Wars show to be equally or mostly directed by women, the first being Deborah Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which was entirely directed by Chow.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]