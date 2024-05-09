Congrats to Apple for Making the Most Hated Ad of the Year so Far

Are you ready to feel depressed about the current state of the arts? Then why not treat yourself to a viewing of Apple’s new iPad Pro ad, titled “Crush!”?

Recommended Videos

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

This isn’t just a bad ad; it’s outright difficult to watch. Who wants to see a trumpet, an arcade machine, a piano, and multiple other outlets of human expression get squished into nothingness and replaced with an iPad? Why is there a cute little cartoon critter in there getting squashed with everything else?! And above all, why did Apple think this was a good idea when people are worried enough already about human endeavors slowly being replaced with technology—namely sinister generative AI tools?

The reaction to the ad has been overwhelmingly negative, with people coming out to express the horror they felt while watching the ad. Actor Hugh Grant, just one of many people to speak out about the ad’s unpleasantness, called it, “The destruction of the human experience.”

The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley. https://t.co/273XB3CfnF — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) May 8, 2024

Other creatives were equally outraged. Artist James Kochalka said, “I’m definitely the target audience for the new iPad Pro but this ad is tone-deaf and insulting to artists of every kind. We think of our tools with reverence and respect, and enjoy a healthy dialogue with them. Our tools are like trusted companions on the journey of art.”

An iPad, even a shiny new 13-inch one, simply cannot replace human tools and people are not impressed by the implication that they can. As good as an iPad made be at helping a person make music, it’s not a replacement for a real trumpet or piano. And users of X, formerly known as Twitter, have made that very clear in their posts.

Dear Apple: Artists do not want to see you destroying tools and instruments.



Artists do not want you to replace their tools and instruments.



Artists appreciate complimentary devices that can assist with their art.



But this visual is so out of touch. Worst Apple ad ever. https://t.co/91qANcngZv — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 8, 2024

I find this new Apple ad extremely ugly and dystopian



There is no recognition of how artists love the tools of their trade



The message seems to be that everything beautiful and analog that involves practice and focus is pointless trash, easily replaced by a disposable computer https://t.co/zH7sBwszK3 — Patrick Boyle ? (@PatrickEBoyle) May 8, 2024

It’s also fair to say that the iPad ad isn’t the worst thing going on in the world right now, and it’s arguably not the worst ad in even recent history. (For my money, that award goes to Kendall Jenner’s unbelievably tone-deaf “protest” Pepsi ad.) But “Crush!” features as its “main character” a little yellow emoji ball with googly eyes being crushed under the weight of technology, and too many people right now feel just like that poor yellow ball.

(featured image: Apple)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more