A little yellow ball with eyes and a mouth is crushed in a machine
Category:
Big on the Internet

Congrats to Apple for Making the Most Hated Ad of the Year so Far

Image of Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett
|
Published: May 9, 2024 12:51 pm

Are you ready to feel depressed about the current state of the arts? Then why not treat yourself to a viewing of Apple’s new iPad Pro ad, titled “Crush!”?

Recommended Videos

This isn’t just a bad ad; it’s outright difficult to watch. Who wants to see a trumpet, an arcade machine, a piano, and multiple other outlets of human expression get squished into nothingness and replaced with an iPad? Why is there a cute little cartoon critter in there getting squashed with everything else?! And above all, why did Apple think this was a good idea when people are worried enough already about human endeavors slowly being replaced with technology—namely sinister generative AI tools?

The reaction to the ad has been overwhelmingly negative, with people coming out to express the horror they felt while watching the ad. Actor Hugh Grant, just one of many people to speak out about the ad’s unpleasantness, called it, “The destruction of the human experience.”

Other creatives were equally outraged. Artist James Kochalka said, “I’m definitely the target audience for the new iPad Pro but this ad is tone-deaf and insulting to artists of every kind. We think of our tools with reverence and respect, and enjoy a healthy dialogue with them. Our tools are like trusted companions on the journey of art.”

An iPad, even a shiny new 13-inch one, simply cannot replace human tools and people are not impressed by the implication that they can. As good as an iPad made be at helping a person make music, it’s not a replacement for a real trumpet or piano. And users of X, formerly known as Twitter, have made that very clear in their posts.

It’s also fair to say that the iPad ad isn’t the worst thing going on in the world right now, and it’s arguably not the worst ad in even recent history. (For my money, that award goes to Kendall Jenner’s unbelievably tone-deaf “protest” Pepsi ad.) But “Crush!” features as its “main character” a little yellow emoji ball with googly eyes being crushed under the weight of technology, and too many people right now feel just like that poor yellow ball.

(featured image: Apple)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The 10 Best ‘Hades 2’ Characters, Ranked by Crushability
Selene the radiant moon goddess looks serene in "Hades"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The 10 Best ‘Hades 2’ Characters, Ranked by Crushability
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 9, 2024
Read Article The ColourPop x Pokemon Collection Is Coming To Catch All Your Dollars
The Pokemon ColourPop makeup collection
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The ColourPop x Pokemon Collection Is Coming To Catch All Your Dollars
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 8, 2024
Read Article The Met Gala Failed Stray Kids With These Racist Photographers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Met Gala Failed Stray Kids With These Racist Photographers
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 8, 2024
Read Article Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Tiffany Haddish attends a screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Composite image of Kendrick Lamar and Drake
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 10 Best ‘Hades 2’ Characters, Ranked by Crushability
Selene the radiant moon goddess looks serene in "Hades"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The 10 Best ‘Hades 2’ Characters, Ranked by Crushability
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 9, 2024
Read Article The ColourPop x Pokemon Collection Is Coming To Catch All Your Dollars
The Pokemon ColourPop makeup collection
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The ColourPop x Pokemon Collection Is Coming To Catch All Your Dollars
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 8, 2024
Read Article The Met Gala Failed Stray Kids With These Racist Photographers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Met Gala Failed Stray Kids With These Racist Photographers
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 8, 2024
Read Article Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Tiffany Haddish attends a screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Composite image of Kendrick Lamar and Drake
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Author
Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett (she/her) is a freelance writer with The Mary Sue who has been working in journalism since 2014. She loves to write about movies, even the bad ones. (Especially the bad ones.) The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Star Wars prequels changed her life in many interesting ways. She lives in one of the very, very few good parts of England.