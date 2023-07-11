How Many Episodes Will ‘Ahsoka’ Have? Answered

Star Wars just dropped a new trailer for the Ahsoka series, which will be releasing its first two episodes on August 23, 2023. Needless to say, we’re very excited for this spin-off from The Mandalorian, which will essentially be season 5 of Star War Rebels.

However, that has fans wondering: how many episodes will we be getting of this limited series?

The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett standardized having 8 episodes per season. However, Andor broke the mold with a 12-episode season. Andor also dropped the first 3 episodes on its premiere date. This established Andor as a show that had 4 mini-arcs within the season, where each arc took 3 episodes to explore different aspects of the Empire, the Rebellion, Cassian Andor, and the Galaxy as a whole.

So fans are naturally wondering, Which format will Ahsoka follow?

Well, we have confirmation that the first season of the show will have eight episodes. Dave Filoni, co-creator of the character Ahsoka Tano, The Clone Wars, and Rebels, will write all the episodes. Filoni will also direct the first episode, with Peter Ramsey, Steph Green, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa directing the following episodes.

Filoni’s work on the show left him unable to contribute to Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which felt somewhat aimless. But if his absence means a knockout first season of Ahsoka (and a chance at more seasons), that’s a sacrifice I’m happy to accept.

What are you looking forward to the most on Ahsoka? Comment below!

