The Pokemon ColourPop makeup collection
The ColourPop x Pokemon Collection Is Coming To Catch All Your Dollars

Published: May 8, 2024 04:07 pm

Yes, ColourPop has a Pokémon collection coming this spring. The latest and greatest ColourPop brand collaboration has makeup and Pokémon fans alike excited to experience the makeup for themselves. So when does the ColourPop x Pokémon collection get released?

The ColourPop x Pokémon Collection

The Pokemon ColourPop makeup collection
(Nintendo/ColourPop)

ColourPop brand collaborations rarely miss. From their Naruto collection to the Twilight collaboration, to the many Disney collaborations they’ve done, the makeup company truly has a knack for creating a captivating and pretty makeup set. The Pokémon collaboration is no exception.

The bright, glittery eyeshadows on the Pallet Town Eyeshadow Palette accompany the Electrifying Dreams rich creme blushes, and this collection has ColourPop’s first ever Transforming pH Lip Balm. Many of the products are inspired by a specific Pokémon, so fans can get cute with their favorite companion. Pikachu seems to dominate the majority of the collection, which makes us wonder how they chose which Pokémon to use for the collaboration. Who chose you, Pikachu? And who chose Ditto? Because they are awesome.

Official release date for the Pokémon x ColourPop collection

A lip mask in a poke ball, from the Pokemon ColourPop makeup collection
(Nintendo/ColourPop)

So when will we be able to adopt these Pokémon and try out the new ColourPop pH lip balm? The ColourPop x Pokemon collection drops on colourpop.com on Friday, May 9, 2024 at 10AM PST. You can sign up to get email or text alerts if you don’t want to forget to catch some Pokémon makeup before it’s sold out. If you want to catch this collection in stores, you’ll be able to find it at your nearest Ulta a few days later on May 12.

