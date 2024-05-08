NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
(Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Category:
Big on the Internet

The Met Gala Failed Stray Kids With These Racist Photographers

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 8, 2024 03:27 pm

You don’t have to be a Stray Kids fan to feel enraged at the treatment they experienced during the 2024 Met Gala. While on the red carpet, a group of photographers hurled a variety of racist remarks at the eight-member Korean boyband.

Recommended Videos

“I’ve never seen so many unemotional faces in my life,” said one of the photographers in the video below, who is believed by fans to be working for The Independent and Getty Images. Another reporter, also working for Getty Images, agreed and mentioned, “They’re robots,” according to Mashable. Are we talking about the same Stray Kids who were brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger? The group, whose members were either global ambassadors or house ambassadors for Versace or Louis Vuitton?

These insults are blatantly stereotypical, as if these photographers were a step away from saying that the boys look the same.

But it’s not just the stereotypes that caught fire on various social media sites. Several reporters were intentionally botching Korean words to get the attention of Stray Kids. Most notably, one of the photographers would ignorantly say “arigato” to Stray Kids. Either they’ve ignorantly assumed the Japanese word also means “thank you” in Korean, or that comment was an intentional microaggression.

This footage will make your skin crawl

@hyunshota

its 2024 and we are still doing this. #skz #straykids #metgala #metgala2024 #skzmetgala #straykidsmetgala #fyp #kpop

♬ i was only temporary – my head is empty

When Stray Kids took their coats off for the outfit reveal, the group of photographers whined about having to take more pictures. They were so frustrated that you’d think that these photographers were kids who were forced by their parents to take pictures for them. But these are supposedly hired professionals for the event. You wouldn’t expect professional photographers to be clicking their tongues to address a group of clients, but a photographer from Getty Images did.

The remarks were so bold that these photographers must have assumed that none of the members could speak or understand English. Stray Kids’ leader, Bang Chan, grew up in Sydney, Australia. Felix Lee was born in Sydney, Australia. Two of the Stray Kids members are Korean-Australians who are native English speakers. All of the group’s members have conducted interviews in English before. But the facts I’m listing here don’t matter one bit, because everyone deserves respect no matter what language they speak.

The behavior these photographers exhibited was blatantly racist and unbecoming. This should not be the standard Asian performers can expect when they attend events like the Met Gala. They’ve all worked themselves to the bone to be here, and the least these photographers could do is not be racist.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Tiffany Haddish attends a screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Composite image of Kendrick Lamar and Drake
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Read Article Netflix Officially Drops Percy Hynes White From ‘Wednesday’ Season 2
Percy Hynes White as Xavier drawing in Wednesday
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Netflix Officially Drops Percy Hynes White From ‘Wednesday’ Season 2
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article All Starbucks New Summer Drinks: Starbucks Boba Drinks and More
A Starbucks cup
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
All Starbucks New Summer Drinks: Starbucks Boba Drinks and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 7, 2024
Read Article Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
tiffany haddish smiling in a picture
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Tiffany Haddish attends a screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish’s Controversies Go Farther Back Than Her Ignorant Comments About Protesters
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Composite image of Kendrick Lamar and Drake
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s the Timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Diss Tracks
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Read Article Netflix Officially Drops Percy Hynes White From ‘Wednesday’ Season 2
Percy Hynes White as Xavier drawing in Wednesday
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Netflix Officially Drops Percy Hynes White From ‘Wednesday’ Season 2
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article All Starbucks New Summer Drinks: Starbucks Boba Drinks and More
A Starbucks cup
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
All Starbucks New Summer Drinks: Starbucks Boba Drinks and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 7, 2024
Read Article Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
tiffany haddish smiling in a picture
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 7, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.