After two years, Apple TV+’s ‘Pachinko’ is returning bolder than ever

Apple TV+’s epic drama Pachinko is now onto its second season more than two years after the first season. The multi-generational drama that focuses on the lives of a Korean family that relocated to Japan now continues with a slightly different setup than it had before.

Recommended Videos

Based on the best-selling book by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows the story of Sunja (Minha Kim) and her family. From leaving Korea for Japan, enduring the Second World War, and the atrocities that Koreans faced during this time, going all the way to the economic boom of the 1980s, Pachinko shows the life of a family who live in Japan as Zainichi (literally meaning residing in Japan but often used to refer specifically to Koreans). It’s an epic sweeping drama full of love and the will to survive.

The first season was released on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022, with the first three episodes being released together. After that, the remaining five episodes were released once a week. It’s common to see this type of practice, especially for newer shows in order to get viewers more invested in the storyline and therefore more likely to tune back in for the next episode a week later. This season is a little different, however.

Season 2 release dates

Pachinko was an immense hit for Apple TV+ garnering critical praise and a strong viewership. This means that the second season can be a little bolder. No longer do they have to post three episodes at once to entice viewers, we’re already enticed. That means that the release dates for the next season are as follows:

Friday, August 23: Episode 1

Friday, August 30: Episode 2

Friday, September 6: Episode 3

Friday, September 13: Episode 4

Friday, September 20: Episode 5

Friday, September 27: Episode 6

Friday, October 4: Episode 7

Friday, October 11: Episode 8 (Finale)

What’s ahead for Sunja and her family?

(Apple TV+)

Having headed out of the city to the Japanese countryside to escape the ravages of war, thanks to the help of Koh Hansu (Lee Minho), a 30-something Sunja’s life is contrasted by that of her grandson Solomon (Jin Ha), who is attempting to take revenge on Abe (Yoshio Maki) whom he blames for the destruction of his career. Whilst Sunja and her family live their daily lives in the fields of the countryside, the specter of war looming all around them, Solomon’s lonely city lifestyle has yet to face Japan’s economic crash of the 1990.

These two lives dance around one another, providing rich contrast but also sharing the common theme of striving for a better future. Sunja works for a better future for her children and their grandchildren, and Solomon feels trapped in the expectation that he must make something of himself for his life, and the life of his grandmother, not to be considered a waste.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy